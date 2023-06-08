Elle Fanning was rejected for a role because she wasn’t ‘nonsense’ enough

It’s clear that Hollywood is a tough world. More often than not, both actors and actresses have been rejected for the most bizarre reasons that have nothing to do with their talent. If you think you’ve had it all, we’ve got some news: Elle Fanning was turned down for a role at 16 because she didn’tfuckable‘ will be enough.

Elle Fanning can count on positive reactions after candid selfie with eczema

Elle Fanning turned down the role

Fanning sat down with Ayo Adebiri, Devery Jacobs, Natasha Lyonne, Jenna Ortega and Sherrill Lee Ralph. hollywood reporter In which she shared an experience early in her career: ‘I never told this story, but I went to audition for a film. I didn’t get the share. I haven’t heard from my agents because they won’t tell me things like that. That filtering system is really important, because there are probably a lot more hurtful comments that they filter out, but this one impressed me. I was sixteen and someone said, ‘Oh, he doesn’t get father-daughter comedy, because he’s ‘infallible’.

it’s going too far

Although the actress can ‘laugh’ about it now, it cannot be justified and is downright ridiculous. How can anyone get it in their head to let this argument roll off their tongue? Besides the fact that making such a statement is inappropriate and unprofessional, it is completely outside the qualifications required for a role. Not only this, such humiliation can also lead to feelings of insecurity and inferiority, which are harmful to the mental health of a young woman. It is clear that this person missed the moment and put forward his own meaningless interests. This derogatory term diminishes a person’s value for their sexual attractiveness, and it’s time for superficiality to give way to the things that really matter.