Ellen ten Dam is gorgeous and gorgeous in her most personal performance yet

Ellen Ten Dam shines in her performance as the 17th century Sun King baroque, with whom she’ll be at DeLaMar this week with additional performances in November. Vivaldi’s four seasons forms a leitmotif as she enters the autumn of her life. ‘I’ll just add: what a messed up metaphor.’

At lunchtime the greeting at Café Canis & Meilland consists of the first words of his day. The meeting comes after she has given nine performances in ten days and before she has to report again to go to Spijkenice, where her court will be decided that evening and she will again use her voice in all registers, from Rammstein to Kate Bush. Will test Purcell to Rihanna. “Always Wait and See the Morning: What Kind of Sound Is It Really Making?”

During his show at De Parade, in which he introduced his 17th-century Sun Queen last summer, the audience had already reacted hysterically. But those performances included a cheerful lightness, compared to what Ellen Ten Dam (55) calls an easy, bite-sized piece. baroque,

This is his most personal performance ever four seasons with the Baroque composer Vivaldi as the leitmotif and his life as the common thread.

It goes from her spring, with stories and songs from her youth to Achterhoek and Denanthe, from her summer flowers to the present. “Autumn of my life. I’ll just add: what a delicious cunt metaphor. But baroque Much more versatile than my parade performance, it is far more touching and beautiful. It’s also about power. What is power? How much power do I have over my own existence? And I wanted to go big and pompous: with dancers, with lots of tinsel and a neat appearance, with hand-painted decorations to get people out of the mill of life.

crack walnuts



baroque Structured like an opera in five acts with a prologue and an epilogue, many of her own songs and songs recognized by others that she can play with and that she likes to degenerate into.

When asked if the show is all that the versatile singer, performer, acrobat and musician can do, there is a moment of silence. Then, thoughtfully: “A little bit, yes. It really tops the bill in the Netherlands, I don’t know a show like that from other people.

Smiles wide: “How are we gonna top things after this? That lousy blank page every time. A blank page like the one he got before his last show casablancawith which she also scored highly, was canceled by Corona after a hundred performances.

“I got a message that the theater casablanca Will not resume if halls are allowed to reopen. The show had already happened then. I thought: but still there is a new audience for it, isn’t it? Make a new show, they said. At first I was disgusted, I had to overcome despair.



Baroque is about Louis XIV, the Grand Siècle and the entire Baroque period. photo Danny Ellinger

In those Corona times, he listened to a lot of baroque music. “I have a house in France and I was sitting by the fireplace cracking walnuts. In the fireplace, actually, when the heating broke. Very medieval, with candles. And I listened to a podcast. the sun king About Louis XIV, the Grand Siècle and the whole Baroque period by the author Johan Op de Beek, who also inspired me to be in those environments for my shows.

on a stool



A year ago, Ten Damme was diagnosed with breast cancer for the third time. he wrote the song there how do i tell my mom about, one of the intimate highlights of the show, slipping into say softly from Rammstein.

“Because that’s always the hardest thing: that you have to tell your mom something like that. Every year that check, now I’m approved for another year. apk, which I say to myself in the song. You’re a There are cars that can be fixed until they break down. I am also calm about it, only one thing is certain and that is our mortality.

She underwent surgery and returned to Dee Parade three weeks later. “I could move, I could just sing. I even performed in a wheelchair once because I had knee surgery. Awesome, I could concentrate completely on singing. Later, when I was older I can just sit on a stool and move. But I still enjoy dancing, walking on my hands. Even though it’s starting to be fun because I’m too old to be a gymnast, They are usually written after the age of eighteen.

like a troubadour



Two sold-out shows this week at the DeLaMar, but Ten Damme will return to Amsterdam the first week of November.

“Tour dates are known through December, but we’re going with baroque throughout the year. I like to play a show at least a couple hundred times, so that would be really cool. Now that we’re up to speed, the terrifying, nerve-racking phase that everything new is over is over. It really only gets fun when I have it under full control, when the band is set up and you can start playing with things within the performance. You have to record a lot for a show this big, but you can do a lot within the music, in the chorus, in a sentence, in a word, you can keep trying and discovering new things.

And meanwhile there is already somewhere a new white sheet that has to be developed in the next performance. “In those days of Corona I once thought: never mind, I can also sit inside and read books and do other things. But when I entered another room, I thought: Oh yes! It’s the best thing out there. That all of you together make such a circus. It’s such a fun way to live, like a troubadour going from place to place.”