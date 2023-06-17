Ellie Goulding in the Vercher boutique: no world star ★★★☆☆☆

For Ellie Goulding it was a drag and drag on a site that looked more like a recreational domain than a festival area.

The salon crowd that the Vercher boutique attracts—the summer bar types who consider Flair to be biblical—had plans other than showing interest Ellie Goulding, Had it been allowed, the former Cheiro leader would sooner pull out the nail clippers than show enthusiasm while on a picnic blanket became a torture for Goulding.

The new ‘By The End Of The Night’ may not have been an instant hit – it found melody amid The Weeknd’s chatter – but didn’t the British hit singer deserve more than a round of applause that was lukewarmer than the pints . lawn? ‘Am I talking too quietly?’, was a bullseye from one district. Ellie Goulding couldn’t contain her frustration after a while, it didn’t help.

She has the looks of a star – we’ve never seen a more stylish roll of silver foil – but she doesn’t have the means to win over an audience. ‘You must know this song’, it sounded confident. With flapping arms she asked the ‘Lights’ to join the roar, even though the Goulding at Werchter boutique had little persuasive power as the average Jehovah’s Witness.

Ellie Goulding asks the audience to sing along every time, which mainly shows self-knowledge: the British themselves are not the greatest singing talents. Outsourcing the tough work was a smart move on paper, but in practice contributed to the dragon of a set.

At the end of the set, Ellie Goulding slowly got the reaction she had hoped for. ‘Love Me Like You Do’, ‘I Need Your Love’ and ‘Burn’, however, were wafer-thin cloth against the bleeding. And yes, she has had hits, but Ellie Goulding is not the world star she thinks she is on stage.