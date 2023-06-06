Elliot Page’s Best Roles

June (2007)

It has been quite a journey to say the least to get here.First came into limelight in 2007 with ‘Juno’, for which heReceived. His later films and the series he starred in made him a favorite in Hollywood. However, Page has struggled with his identity for a long time. In 2014 he came out as a gay and in 2020 as a lesbian, To put the spotlight on ‘Pageboy’ and Elliot himself, Pickaxe lists his best roles.

‘Juno’ tells the story of a teen getting pregnant From one of his best friends, Paulie Bleeker. Juno tries to decide whether or not to keep her child and decides to give him up for adoption. She gives it to a couple who can’t have children, played by Jason Bateman and jennifer garner,

Page’s major acting debut won Oscar for Best Original Screenplay and earned three other Oscar nominations, including Best Picture and Best Actor, for the then-20-year-old Page.

Inception (2010)

Inception was one of the first non-drama or comedy films to feature Elliott Page and marked a turning point in his career. Starring in Christopher Nolan’s blockbuster film Leonardo Dicaprio The lead role is a professional thief who steals information by infiltrating the subconscious of his targets. plays the role of page Ariadne, who is hired to build Dreamscape, even though he has just graduated in architecture. ‘Inception’ is considered one of the best films of 2010 and won four academy awards,

Whip It (2009)

‘Whip It’ was another hit for Elliott Page and also his first role in a sports comedy. The film was based on the novel ‘Derby Girl’ by Shauna Cross and marked her directorial debut drew barrymore, elliot page plays bliss, a 17-year-old girl who does not want to participate in beauty pageants despite her mother’s wishes. Instead, she decides to join a women’s roller skating derby team And finally he finds his true passion. The film shows the struggle between a mother’s dream for her daughter, which is projected upon her, and her daughter getting her way.

My Days of Mercy (2017)

‘My Days of Mercy’ surfaced after Elliott Page himself and more LGBTQIA+ Roles started playing This romantic drama tells the story of people on both ends of the political spectrum capital punishment, Elliott Page stars as Lucy, an anti-death penalty protester whose father is in death row sit. He falls in love with Daya, whose father is a police officer and whose family is on death row. The drama progresses as they must try to bridge these differences.

Umbrella Academy (2019 – present)

Elliott is not only known for his work in movies but also netflix series Umbrella Academy. The series revolves around a dysfunctional family of adopted superheroes who reunite to solve the mystery of their father’s death. impending apocalypse to solve. Elliott plays Vanya who explains in the third season that she transgender man And since then leads life as Victor. The character’s transition came at the same time as Elliott Page’s own.

