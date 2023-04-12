ElmilloR asks if Medicine is easier or being a master in LoL

get the enough skill in some video games online to climb the ranks in the world ranking it is a difficult challenge to obtain only suitable for some people. But is it more complicated than finishing the medical career? This is the question you ask ElmilloR, a video game streamer League of Legends (LOL)to your community in Twitter with the intention of creating a funny discussion with this comparison. Thus, he has asked his followers if they think it is more difficult to climb the master’s division in this game, one of the most difficult, or finish one of the careers of Health Sciences.

Which is more complicated, get a medical degree or get a master’s degree in lol?

Starting both challenges from 0 knowledge — ElmilloR (@Elmiillor) April 8, 2023

The comments have not been long in coming, highlighting that of a psychology student that he has assured that the answer “is more than obvious” because Medicine is studying “a lot” and that “anyone” spending hours on it can finish it “if they are motivated enough”.

“On the contrary, most people who play LOL do not reach the Master division no matter how motivated they are and how many hours they put into the video game,” he stated.

Sharing this opinion, an emedical student has indicated that 4 years of career and in this online game “it hasn’t gone platinum yet”, which is a previous division. “I think I have clear which is more difficult,” she has had an impact.

“My brother is a doctor and has never reached a master’s degree”

Although most responses have been ironicanother of the participants wanted to include a actual example for this comparison. “My brother is a doctor and he has never reached a Master, I am an engineer and neither. There is your answer ”, she underlined.

In line with these funny answers, one of the participants in the publication has stressed that “anyone” can do a medical degree, but that “no” doctor could get there. to the level required in the video game.

Also having teachers and books in the career makes a student “have more facilities to achieve something complex”. This is what another participant thinks about this comparison, who has assured that if there were teachers in LOL, the goal would be achieved.

The reflections are lost every year

The age to reach the maximum level in a game of this type is essential, and the reflexes are lost with each passing year. This is how a resident has defended his lack of ability in this video game, who has insisted that “at his age” he fails almost all the abilities of his characters and that he does not pass the classification lowest that exists: iron.

“What they should put is a classification to play those of us who are losing faculties without being insulted. They will all end up there sooner or later ”, she has warned.

“It is more complicated to be a Master in LOL than to finish the Medicine degree”







Despite the fact that most of the comments have argued that it is more difficult to achieve a Master’s degree in LOL than to finish the Medicine degree, some participants have highlighted that Both options can be made just as complicated..

The video game of the number 1 of the MIR 2022

“Starting from scratch in the Medicine career, if it is already difficult with the knowledge that one has from Baccalaureate, I do not want to imagine having to start it without those previous studies. Although it is difficult, I don’t think the degree is much more difficult than being a master in LOL either”, concluded one of them.

For some physicians, this type of video game strategy has helped them achieve your goalsas recognized by number 1 of the MIR 2022, Sofía Halselbrugerwho assured on her Twitter that the “real secret” to be the first in her promotion was “playing a little game of LOL every day.”

