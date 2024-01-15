Elon Musk and his desperate search for economic income in X

When Elon Musk was asked about the future of X, formerly known as the brand Twitter Which it bought for $44 billion in 2022, offers a web of attractive possibilities. He says the site will be a “do-it-all app” used by millions of people not only to post videos, but also to bank online, bet on sporting events, connect with other users for dates, and Even to search for jobs. a la Linkedin,

It’s a bold plan, but is anything like it happening? No, except for users posting videos. What’s happening—it’s a reality musk Maybe they’re trying to hide from their flights of fancy – are advertising revenues down, brands staying away, and, according to fidelity to truthmarket value of x It has fallen about 70% since Musk bought it.

Now let’s review the CEO’s biggest plans one by one Tesla So that their social network improves and see if any of them can change the situation.

One of the first big bets musk This is a transition to video. To draw attention to this effort he assured jimmy donaldsonknown as youtuber mrbeastTo publish one of their videos x Last month.

Although Donaldson said that the video earned him $263,000 based on over 150 million views, he also said that the stunt was “a bit of a sham”, and that few advertisers likely bought ads on his video only after the promotion. various users of x He said he watched the show multiple times on his feed cnbcBut it was not marked as an advertisement.

According to a post on the company’s blog, a new video feature is similar to infinite scrolling. TIC Toc It has more than 100 million daily users and more than half of them are generation zWhich X says is the fastest growing audience on the platform.

The company also talks about allowing users to post longer videos and claims that in December, users watched 130 million videos of 30 minutes or longer in length (though it’s not clear what “viewed” means). What does it mean). x Has announced video deals with celebrities like former host of cnn Don LemonAnd of course the former presenter of Fox News tucker carlson There is a program on the network.

Banking and Payments is another great bet musk about the future of x: At a general meeting in October, according to the vergesaid the company was simply “waiting for all approvals” to conduct financial transactions on the platform, which it said it expected within the “next few months.”

X’s market value dropped 70% after Musk’s purchase, a severe blow to its aspirations. (Reuters/Jonathan Ernst)

There is no information yet whether approval has been given or not. But the technology mogul doesn’t just talk about payments. “If it involves money or securities, it will be on our platform,” he said at the general meeting. “You won’t need a bank account.” musk He also said that he is recruiting x This was natural because a user’s posts are “the most important indicator of whether they are great or not.”

Getting hired or dating is one thing. But the idea that millions of users can trust their financial and banking information x Given the public’s perception of both the app and the app, a leap of faith is required that would take someone into orbit. musk,

A large part of this is due to a sharp decline in advertising revenue, with each month in 2023 falling by more than 50% compared to the same period in 2022, according to reutersThere was a similar decline in the market value of and x There are frequent publications of musk and/or your endorsement of white supremacist views such as great replacement theoryAnd other comments that many people believe anti sentiment,

Even if one could ignore those comments, it’s not clear x For payments or financial services to work consistently the infrastructure must have reliability so that users can trust it.

In December, an unknown bug shut down the entire network, and in August, the company acknowledged that an issue had broken both images and links for an unknown number of tweets dating back to December 2014. In May, a much publicized musk and unsuccessful presidential candidates Ron DeSantis It was plagued with technical problems that left the show embarrassingly unwatchable for some time.

someone who feels comfortable gambling some of their cash NFT or the thrill of blockchain could use x for those types of financial transactions, but it is unlikely that large numbers of ordinary users will be willing to hand over their bank account numbers.

even if x With each transaction taking a percentage or processing fee, it’s hard to see this type of revenue becoming a large portion of a company’s revenue.

For better or worse, advertising is the main source of income for social networks. In other words, you need to sell advertising to the same companies and brands that you sell to. musk Said “Fuck you” during an interview on stage as part of the convention dealbook of new York Times,

According to a report by bloomberg In December, x It was on track to bring in nearly $2.5 billion in 2023, generating more than $600 million in advertising revenue in each of the first three quarters of the year, while generating more than $1 billion per quarter in 2022. x It now appears to be a product of low-quality branding and fake luxury goods.

Musk plans to launch banking operations and financial services on X, something that attracts a lot of attention, but also raises skepticism. (Reuters/Dado Ruvik)

As the company’s revenues continue to decline, the clock on its outstanding debt is also ticking. musk Estimated to finance its acquisition. The banks that lent it the money face significant losses on their loans if they try to sell it, and it may be difficult to even find a buyer: some may have expertise in buying distressed loans. Many firms told financial Times Given their doubts about the CEO’s ability, there was no price at which they would be willing to purchase the company’s financial obligations. Linda Yaccarino to reverse the income of x,

The situation is not looking good. Elon Musk You better hope that one of your big plans x Act before it’s too late.

(c) 2024, Fortune