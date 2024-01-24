Elon Musk takes his humanoid robot and best friend Optimus Gen 2 for a walk

The tycoon released a video of the machine, which is 1.70 meters long and weighs 54 kg, moving slowly while a group of spectators watch.



Tesla CEO Elon Musk caused a stir by revealing a new video of Optimus, the humanoid robot prototype capable of moving with surprising fluidity that he is developing with his electric vehicle company.

Actually, in the photos published by Musk from his This machine, which is 1.70 meters long and weighs 54 kilograms, appears to be running peacefully. Before the attentive eyes of those present.

The robot can self-calibrate its hands and legs, and can even perform yoga postures. (Screenshot: @Tesla_Optimus)

The tycoon’s post did not go unnoticed and in fact, has sparked a wide range of comments online,

Aside, Expressions of fascination with this technological leap are evident, While other comments reflect concerns about the future of coexistence between humans and intelligent robots, simulating science fiction scenarios anticipated in films such as “I, Robot.”

even There is a growing debate over the impact of automation on society, And yet, Musk assures that the intention behind Optimus is to supplement the human workforce, not replace it.

Tesla has shown improvements to the Optimus Gen 2 humanoid robot, with greater mobility in the neck and sensitivity in the fingers. (Tesla)



Optimus’ initial reveal During a Tesla Artificial Intelligence event in August 2021To generate continued conversation about the progress and potential impacts of this technology.

Whereas The most developed version of this automaton, called “Optimus Gen 2”, was presented in December 2023Showcasing a more compact and efficient design in terms of its ability to execute intuitive and natural movements.

The authenticity of this work of man is questioned

In fact, This machine has been designed to be more human-like in both height and mobility.Thanks to the improvements applied to his arms, legs, neck and body structure.

Moreover, it will not only be able to perform complex tasks, but also, It is designed to learn and adapt to new environments and situations thanks to artificial intelligence,

And although there are no details about when this machine will hit the market during 2022 Musk said that its price would probably be less than $20,000.,

Elon Musk’s company Tesla has high hopes in the field of robotics and is preparing to invest millions of dollars. (Reuters)

The billionaire has ambitious expectations for Optimus, predicting its possible release next year., However, doubts arise when considering the tycoon’s usual overly optimistic predictions and his track record of missed deadlines.

In fact, during a recent conference call with investors after the release of Tesla’s quarterly results, The businessman highlighted the possibility that distribution of humanoid robots would begin next yearWhich raises questions about the feasibility of these deadlines.

But Musk’s previous statements have tended to underestimate the time required To achieve certain goals, there are clear patterns in previous projects such as the launch of the Cybertruck electric pickup truck and the SpaceX mission to Mars.

Musk’s own admission about his “continued optimism” in high-uncertainty scenarios suggests that the promises associated with Optimus may not be fulfilled within the stated timelines.

Tesla robot Optimus folding a t-shirt (Elon Musk)

Tesla shares progress on Optimus development, revealing capabilities like folding T-shirtsHowever, competition in the field of robotics is rapidly moving forward with companies such as Figure AI, Apptronic and Agility Robotics, the latter actively collaborating with Amazon in the implementation of Android in their warehouses.

Musk gave this assurance in an attempt to reassure about the safety of Optimus Robots will be protected from malware by not allowing centralized control,

And despite Musk’s claims, he has described Tesla as “the world’s largest robot maker” and Optimus as “the most sophisticated humanoid robot ever built.” Expectations may need adjustment, Keeping in mind the emerging technological and security challenges as well as the presence of significant competitors on the horizon.