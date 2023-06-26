Elton John bids farewell to British audience at Glastonbury: “It’s been a very emotional evening”

Elton John bids farewell to the British public at Glastonbury, Britain’s biggest festival. The 76-year-old singer did everything possible to celebrate the impending end of his career.

In recent times, Arctic Monkeys, wonder acts Foo Fighters, Lizzo and Guns N’ Roses have been the hottest names at Glastonbury. But Saturday’s headliner, Elton John, was the kind of concert many festival-goers look forward to. The British singer, now 76, met for the first time at Glastonbury and soon after his last in his home country.

He said, “Oh wow, I never thought I’d ever play at Glastonbury.” “But here I am.” Dressed in a gold coat and rose-tinted glasses, the British avidly watched many of his hits from the decades past. your song, candle in the Wind, I’m still standing, Alligator Rock And so on. “It’s a very special and emotional night for me as this is my last show in England and the UK,” he said.

John has been on a farewell tour for more than two years, which has also brought him to the Sportpalace twice. But fans haven’t seen a Glastonbury-like spectacle yet. Four guests took the stage: singers Jacob Lusk, Stephen Sanchez, Rina Saweyama and Brandon Flowers. The latter in particular, the singer of The Killers found it memorable tiny Dancer for singing.

However many fans were still hungry. By comparison, last year Paul McCartney headlined Glastonbury, and Bruce Springsteen and Dave Grohl joined him to play and sing. One of the fans in attendance, Bex Whiting (35), said he enjoyed Elton John. “But I think the guests could have been big names.” Fans had already speculated about the arrival of Britney Spears or Eminem, but nothing happened.

He concluded with a grand performance of his immortal classic rocket Man,