Elton John will close out the Pyramid stage at Glastonbury for his last UK show on Sunday evening with a “completely unique” set, which will also feature four surprise guests.

The flamboyant British singer’s performance comes after two sunny days at the famed music festival in the South West of England, where thousands of fans were enthralled by Guns N’ Roses, Arctic Monkeys, Foo Fighters, Lizzo, Lewis. Capaldi and others.

According to some fans, John’s husband and filmmaker David Furnish told Sky News that the “Rocket Man” singer’s first appearance at Glastonbury will be “very special” and will include four collaborators she has chosen, including Dua Lipa and Britney Spears. Spears is included.

The “Legends” of the festival on the Pyramid Stage will also feature singer Joseph/Cat Stevens, followed by Blondie and Lil Nas X.

John, 76, known for his flamboyant outfits and iconic glasses, is nearing the end of his final tour, of which Glastonbury will be the last UK show.

Fan Emily Brett from London said she was looking forward to the other songs, including “Tiny Dancer”.

“The best thing about Elton is that it has something for everyone, for all ages,” said the 43-year-old, who works in marketing. “I have a shiny jacket in my bag, so I’ll open it for Elton.”

Glastonbury organizer Emily Eavis, whose father Michael started the festival at Worthy Farm in 1970, said the show would be a wonderful farewell to John.

Eavis told the festival’s Glastonbury Free Press newspaper, “They’ve put together a set that will be completely unique to Glastonbury.” “I love his love of doing this. I don’t want to spoil anything, but it’s going to be amazing.”