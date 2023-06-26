Elton John fans criticize Dua Lipa as she reveals what she did instead of appearing with the star at Glastonbury

Elton John fans have criticized Dua Lipa for revealing what she did at Glastonbury instead of appearing with him.

Sir Elton, 76, delivered an incredible headline set to mark the final show of his last UK tour.

Actors Taron Egerton and guests including Andrew Garfield and Paul McCartney descended on the backstage area of ​​the Pyramid Stage for the ultimate celebration finale – as Britain’s finest songwriter performed his final concert.

In a set full of hits, Elton showed why he has long been Glasto’s most sought after headliner as he admitted: “I never thought I’d actually do it.”

But Dua Lipa, 27, was at a family meal and didn’t get on stage to perform her hit Cold Heart with the star.

Instead, the audience was left to sing their part of the prayer as instructed by Elton.

Dua Lipa was spotted enjoying the al fresco meal by fans on Instagram, and she snapped photos of the meal.

A slew of people joined the iconic singer when she wrote: “Cooking for friends and family.”

He acknowledged his Glastonbury absence by re-posting a video of Elton singing Cold Heart onstage, with love heart emojis on top.

One fan captioned the video: “When Elton John performs “Cold Heart” at Glastonbury Festival. What a crowd.”

Dua’s fans were disappointed the hitmaker didn’t appear on the Glastonbury stage alongside Elton.

One person wrote: “Sorry Dua Lipa, but where on earth you are at the moment is more important than headlining.”

Another said: “Not even Dua Lipa… beyond belief #Glastonbury,” and a third said: “I’m dying to know that Dua Lipa will be performing with Elton John in her final UK performance.” What did you choose to do instead?

Rocket Man took the stage in a gold suit and opened with Pinball Wizard in what must have been one of the most anticipated shows in the festival’s history.

She then performed a soulful rock ‘n’ roll rendition of The Bitch Is Back and fan favorite Benny & The Jets.

Partner David Furnish as well as friends David Walliams and the Spice Girls were among the celebrity guests enjoying the performance from the side of the stage – and were set to join them for a big party afterwards.

Nothing was forgotten as smash hits including Your Song, Tiny Dancer and Rocket Man inspired huge singalongs.

And there were many star guests present.

US R&B act Jacob Lusk of the Gabriels and the London Community Gospel Choir joined them for a version of Are You Ready for Love.

Elton then dueted with Nashville-based singer-songwriter Stephen Sanchez on his song ‘Til I Found You’.

Brandon Flowers of The Killers sang Tiny Dancer and British-Japanese pop star Rina Tsuyama performed the Kiki D part in the 1976 hit Don’t Go Breaking My Heart.

Rumors that Friends Dolly Parton might appear sadly proved to be false.

