Elton John fans lined up in front of the stage at Glastonbury as early as 4am. Show

Some fans can’t wait for Elton John to perform at Glastonbury on Sunday evening and have already claimed a spot at the front of the stage. According to a BBC News report, many visitors to the festival were still at the gate at 4 a.m. (local time).

Loaded with snacks and sandwiches, many of the singer’s dressed fans arrived early to be as far ahead as possible during the performance, which begins at 9 p.m. (local time). One fan said, “I just had to be there, it’s so important.” Another sent her boyfriend to reserve the spot while she stayed behind to do her own makeup and get coffee and snacks in between.

The Pyramid Stage, where John performs in the evening, opened at 11am UK time with a performance by Bristol Reggae Orchestra and Windrush Choir. Later, The Chicks, Blondie and Lil Nas X also performed before John ended the evening. It is rumored that Britney Spears will join John on stage as a guest star.

The 76-year-old singer, who bid farewell to the British public at Glastonbury, told British radio earlier this week that he had already considered his set list. “I’m starting with a song I haven’t played in about ten years, we’ll see how it goes.”

