Elton John guest-starred Brandon Flowers and Rina Swayama.

Brandon Flowers was one of the guests with whom Elton John dueted at his concert at Glastonbury. Together with the singer from The Killers, he released his classic Tiny Dancer. Rina Swayamyama also sang a mega hit of Briton. Elton had already announced that he would bring four guests to the festival.

Flowers played at Glastonbury a few times, but Elton still wanted him there. Both have known each other since 2005.

During the performance, Elton sang his hits. With Rina Swayama he sang a duet with Kiki Dee in the 1970s: Don’t Go Breaking My Heart. Coincidentally, the Japanese/British singer had already performed on Saturday. She also brought a guest during her show. That was the Matty Healy of 1975.

The first guest to bring Elton on stage was Jacob Lusk of the British band Gabriels. He sang the gospel choir ‘Are You Ready for Love?’ performed with. to listen to. Elton said he was grateful to Fatboy Slim for reviving the song.

American Stephen Sanchez was the other guest. Elton said he heard the California-born singer/songwriter on the radio and was immediately impressed. He said, “When I was allowed to choose the guests for this performance, I wanted new artists.” Elton also said that he is impressed with the 20-year-old singer. Together they played the song Until I Found You, with Sanchez performing. A slightly emotional Sanchez thanked Elton for his invitation.

Recently, a lot of speculation is being made about the four guests. Dua Lipa and Britney Spears were thought of, singers with whom Elton has recently worked. Elton played Cold Heart, a hit he had with Dua Lipa. He asked the audience to sing the singer’s vocal part.