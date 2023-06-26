Elton John performs in England for ‘probably’ last time (but audience leaves disappointed) music

musicElton John’s performance at Glastonbury was memorable, but fans of the British legend left a little disappointed. The 76-year-old singer’s followers expected him to bring in either Dua Lipa or Britney Spears as special guests. Unfortunately it was not to be, as Alton brought Brandon Flowers and Rina Saweyama on stage.

Look Everyone at Glatsonbury wanted to see headliner Elton John at work.

Flowers was one of the guests with whom Elton John dueted during his concert at Glastonbury. He released his classic ‘Tiny Dancer’ in collaboration with the singer from The Killers. Rina Swayamyama also sang a mega hit of Briton. Elton had already announced that he would bring four guests to the festival. Flowers played at Glastonbury a few times, but Elton still wanted him there. Both have known each other since 2005.

Look Elton John sings ‘Tiny Dancer’ with lead singer of The Killers

During his performance, Elton delivered one hit after another. With Swayamyama he sang a duet with Kiki Dee in the 1970s: ‘Don’t Go Breaking My Heart’. Coincidentally, the Japanese/British singer had already performed on Saturday. She also brought a guest during her show. That was the Matty Healy of 1975.

(Read more below the photo.)

© Photo News



Elton John and Reena Swayama. © Photo News



Gospel Choir

The British veteran also brought with him two other special guests. The drums were first played by singer Jacob Lusk of the British band Gabriels. He accompanied the gospel choir on “Are You Ready for Love?” performed. to listen to. And American Stephen Sanchez was also allowed to join Elton John on stage.

Elton said he heard the California-born singer/songwriter on the radio and was immediately impressed. He said, “When I was allowed to choose the guests for this performance, I wanted new artists.” Elton also said that he is impressed with the 20-year-old singer. Together they played the song ‘Until I Found You’, causing Sanchez to make a splash. A slightly emotional Sanchez thanked Elton for his invitation.

crazy viewer

The audience was stunned at the show. Almost all the songs are sung word for word. It looked like even Elton really enjoyed the whole thing. He said at the beginning of the show that he will never forget this evening. Some fans of the British singer were also seen queuing up for hours. Some superfans had queued up as early as 4:00 am (local time), even though the singer’s performance had already started at 9:00 pm. Among other things, it seemed like “I just had to be there, it’s so important.”

(Read more below the photo.)

Elton John and Jacob Lusk. ©AFP



©AFP



©AFP



first time

Also notable: Elton John had never been to the famous British Festival before his closing performance at Glastonbury. The 76-year-old artist said this in an interview with presenter Clara Amphoe on BBC on Sunday evening. He saw the celebration on TV. “And what I love about it is that it gives young, budding artists an opportunity to perform here. So if I would have been there earlier, I might have been found on one of the smaller stages,” said the world star.

John caused some confusion during his performance by saying that it was “probably” his last appearance in England. Her show at Glastonbury was marketed as the British singer’s farewell concert. Elton told the audience at one point, “This is a special and special night for me.” However, Elton said, “This may be my last appearance in England.” “So I have to do my best. You’ve been here for so long.” By the way, this isn’t the last show Elton will give. It’s in Stockholm on July 8.

Read also:

Four special guests for Elton John’s last UK appearance: Is Dua Lipa coming?

Will Britney Spears be at Glastonbury with Elton John soon? The singer shared a shocking hint

Review. World star Elton John says goodbye to Belgian public without any grace, and he’s absolutely right (+)

Look Elton John’s Farewell Tour at the Sportpaleis.