Elton John picks new line-up for concerts at Glastonbury

Brandon Flowers had played at Glastonbury a few times, but Elton still wanted him there. Both have known each other since 2005.

During the performance, Elton sang his hits. With Rina Swayama he sang the same duet he sang with Kiki D in the seventies: ‘Don’t Go Breaking My Heart’. Coincidentally, the Japanese/British singer had already performed on Saturday. She also brought a guest during her show. That was the Matty Healy of 1975.

The first guest to bring Elton on stage was Jacob Lusk of the British band Gabriels. She performed ‘Are You Ready for Love’ with a gospel choir? to listen to. Elton said he was grateful to Fatboy Slim for reviving the song.

American Stephen Sanchez was the other guest. Elton said he heard the California-born singer/songwriter on the radio and was immediately impressed. He said, “When I was allowed to choose the guests for this performance, I wanted new artists.” Elton also said that he is impressed with the 20-year-old singer. Together they played Stephen’s hit song ‘Until I Found You’. Slightly impressed, Stephen thanks Elton for inviting him.

Recently, a lot of speculation is being made about the four guests. Dua Lipa and Britney Spears were thought of, singers with whom Elton has recently worked. Elton played ‘Cold Heart’, a hit with Dua Lipa. He asked the audience to sing the singer’s vocal part.

The audience present in the show is bewildered. Almost all the songs are sung word for word. Elton seems to be enjoying it. He said at the beginning of the show that he will never forget this evening.

