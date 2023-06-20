Elton John plans ‘brand new show’ for Glastonbury: ‘I’m opening with a song I haven’t played in ten years’

Elton John (76) will perform his last show at the famous Glastonbury music festival in the United Kingdom on Sunday. He told BBC Radio 1 that fans could expect a new show, with surprise song choices and special guests.

Since the start of his farewell tour in 2018, Sir Elton has changed very little about the shows, except for a song change here and there. But he wants to make something special out of his last show in Great Britain. It’s like, “I’m going to start with a song I haven’t played in ten years.” “The setlist is in place, rehearsal dates are in place for the guests, so we can only hope for good weather.”

Last year, the singer opened all drawers for her final performance in America. In this he gave hit songs like cold heart And don’t go breaking my heart Dua Lipa and Kiki D are with him. Who he invited on stage at Glastonbury is still a mystery. But John is looking forward to playing at the festival for the first and last time in his career. “I couldn’t have imagined a better ending.”