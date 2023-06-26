Elton John says goodbye to British audience at Glastonbury: ‘Emotional evening’

Alamy Limited Elton John at Glastonbury

NOS News, Today, 00:03

Elton John bids farewell to his British audience at Glastonbury. The closing ceremony of the festival was officially the last time the 76-year-old singer performed in front of a large audience on British soil.

He initially told the crowd at the front of the stage, “I’d better play well and entertain you.” He described it as an emotional evening.

More than 100,000 people attended the demonstration:

It was John’s first time at Britain’s biggest outdoor music festival. “Never thought I’d ever play here, but here I am.”

Shortly before, he walked somewhat stiffly toward his piano in a gold suit to kick off with an energetic cover. pinball Wizard From The Who. This was followed by his own hits like bitch back, Benny and the Jets, Candle in the WindWith film footage of Marilyn Monroe in the background.

surprise act

John announced several surprise events for the two-hour show. He added that he particularly wanted young talent on stage next to him, such as American Stephen Sanchez, with whom he performed his number. until i found you played. Shortly thereafter Killers frontman Brandon Flowers sang it tiny Dancer,

Dua Lipa, the British-Albanian singer with whom John had a hit cold heart Wasn’t made there. The singer urged the audience to sing along to her parts of the song out loud.

The first fans waited in front of the stage as early as 04:00 on Sunday morning to get the best spots. Many of the visitors were dressed in the singer’s flamboyant style with large colored glasses, feathers and sequins. The singer said that he really appreciates all the efforts.

over 300 shows

John has been on his farewell tour since September 2018, Farwell Yellow Brick Road, More than 300 shows worldwide included a month-long US leg, nine performances at London’s O2 and concerts in Arnhem and Amsterdam.