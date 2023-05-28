Elton John @ Sportpaleis: A grand farewell to the Rocketman

The earlier postponed concerts in the Corona era are now slowly coming to an end. Yet there were still a few concerts we were looking forward to from 2020 and that is Sir Elton John’s concert at the Sportpalais. It was already clear that the British singer-songwriter is still wildly popular, as she completely sold out the hall — with seats in the central square — not once, but twice.

At exactly 7.30, Elton and his band appeared on stage, which had been specially arranged for the occasion, to loud applause and cheers. Because of an inclined plane running from the back of the stage to the front, we could see every musician equally well, which is always nice. It soon became clear that they were all waiting for it during the opening number “Bennie and the Jets”. However, many people still had to find their place due to the opening time, so it seems that the music hasn’t been fully absorbed by everyone yet. Luckily, it didn’t last too long, because when Britton decided to open her throat during “I Guess That’s Why They Call It the Blues,” we could only watch with admiration and the hair on our arms. . The fact is that the singer naturally had an excellent voice, although her voice was somewhat deeper than it was forty years ago, which is also normal. It was clearly audible when Elton John stopped trying to hit the high notes on “Rocket Man (I Think It’s Gonna Last)”.

Elton quickly managed to elicit goosebumps, as “Border Song” dedicated to Aretha Franklin also developed into such a phenomenon, partly due to the visuals. The anti-caste message – which is unfortunately still very relevant – was reinforced by projected photos of activists of all kinds. The visuals again proved their worth after a while, as red flashes and animated prisoners lifted the rocking “Have Mercy on the Criminal” to an even higher level. The electronic marimba of one of Elton’s three – yes, three – percussionists also made a strong contribution to this.

You would almost think that three percussionists was a bit much, but nothing could be further from the truth. Everyone’s playing was of added value and his other musicians also played to a high standard. Unfortunately, Davey Johnson’s brilliant guitar got lost in the mix here and there, including on “Levon”, when he swapped out his black guitar for a shiny gold one. The fact that he was standing in front of the audience helped appease the fans, who had been cheered by Elton himself during the previous “Rocket Man (I Think It’s Going to Be a Long, Long Time)” rendition of Little More.

There was some excitement here and there in the central square, and occasionally someone went to the front to take pictures or dance, but they too were quickly sent back to their seats by security. The fact that the biggest hits only come towards the end must have had something to do with it. ‘If the audience can’t come to me yet, I will come to them’, Elton must have thought, as he and his piano moved one by one through the stage during a re-run of “Candle in the Wind”. gone. on the other side of the stage. Again projections played a prominent role, this time with short film clips of Marilyn Monroe, about whom the song is of course.

Elton then briefly disappeared from the stage, after which we were treated to two minutes of space-like visuals and rumbling sounds. It was mainly used by fans to say something short and we can’t blame them for that. Once the stage was filled with smoke, Elton – with a different outfit – and the band reappeared on stage, followed by an extremely witty “Funeral for a Friend / Love Lies Bleeding”. It also seemed to infect the fans in the center section, as shortly after “Burn Down the Mission” several people moved into the aisle and the area in front of the stage at once. From that moment the atmosphere was totally there, although after a while it was already over with the dance. It wasn’t because of the fans, it was because of the music, as a subdued version of “Sorry Seems to Be the Hardest Word” certainly called for not dancing, but lights and waving arms. Elton hadn’t stopped shaking yet, as “Don’t Let the Sun Go Down on Me” elaborated on that more vulnerable feeling. that’s the scenery in the background rocket ManThe film only seemed to make it more intimate, in a way.

Once Elton got through his tearful phase, he chose songs with a little more panache and panache. “I’m Still Standing” brought spectators across the room to stand, while the aisles in the central square became even more busy. It was also the first time that the crowd could actually be heard singing along and it was a good thing, as the ‘lalalalala’ part during “Crocodile Rock” had to be sung by the audience. “Saturday Night’s Alright to Fight” invited a few more dances and so did the fans. He was rewarded with a packet of confetti, which was then whisked off the stage with leaf blowers. Sir Elton and his entourage disappeared from the stage, followed by a mixed encore.

He returned to the stage solo for “Cold Heart”, but did not play the piano himself. So a tape of Elton singing his own songs was simply played, so that Dua Lipa’s part on that song could be delivered to the audience. The audience was a bit confused by this and that song choice was the only bad choice in their otherwise excellent set. Luckily, he managed to impress again with “Your Song,” in which the lights and smartphones went off the air for the last time. that performance Farwell Yellow Brick RoadThe tour ended with “Goodbye Yellow Brick Road” written in the stars, and his fellow musicians were also allowed to describe their vocal prowess in harmony. Then the same band disappeared from the stage to thunderous applause, after which Elton John entertained us one last time. This time as he exited, he was taken up a sort of lift to the top of the stage, whereupon a shutter on the projection screen opened and he disappeared into it. It was also a clever way of hiding the fact that he has difficulty walking, as every time we saw him walk, he instinctively turned to anything.

Elton John proved that despite his physical condition, he still stands musically, and how! Britton had a great voice, an excellent backing band and provided fans with some of her biggest hits and most moving ballads. The spectators were not very present during the first half, which we can largely blame on the fact that the center was equipped with square seats. Luckily, it didn’t last the entire concert and we could even see the energy between Elton and his fans. The karaoke part with “Cold Heart” could have been skipped, but that was the only flaw of the evening. Looking at his physical condition, it doesn’t seem clear, but we sincerely hope it’s not goodbye, but ‘see you soon’.

set list:

benny and the jets

philadelphia liberty

i guess that’s why they call it the blues

seema song

tiny Dancer

have mercy on the criminal

Rocket Man (I have a feeling it’s going to be a long, long time)

take me to the pilot

someone saved my life tonight

Levon

candle in the Wind

Bleeding at the funeral for friend/love

burn mission

sad song (say so)

Sorry Seems To Be The Hardest Word

don’t let the sun set on me

the bitch is back

I’m still standing

alligator reef

ok saturday night for the fight

cold heart

your song

Goodbye Yellow Brick Road