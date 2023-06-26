Elton John’s disappearance from the British farewell ceremony and Dua Lipa not even being mentioned has given rise to speculation. Show

With videoElton John thanked the audience for the “love and support” he received during his closing performance at Glastonbury festival on Sunday. Although the show was good, there is still speculation about the aftermath of the 76-year-old world star’s concert. ‘Cause where was Dua Lipa, who she beat up cold heart scored?



mark den blanken



June 26 2023

“Sorry Dua Lipa, but where on earth is more important than the big act with Elton John at Glastonbury?” A Twitter user’s question got more than 6000 likes in no time. And he wasn’t the only person to be surprised. The tabloids are also abuzz with questions as to why the 27-year-old singer missed Elton John’s farewell performance on British soil.



iconic moment

There had already been much speculation about who would join Sir Elton on the grounds of the great British open-air festival. One thing seemed certain: His colleague Dua Lipa would take the stage to duet with him. of course she won’tsoft hearted‘ To skip this iconic moment, that was the idea. But once on stage, John did not even tell the name of the singer. He introduced saying, “The person with whom I made this song is not here, so I request you to please sing his parts and sing them loudly.”

Dua Lipa and Elton John. © Getty Images for The Elton John Foundation



In the meantime, you can follow what Lipa was up to on Instagram during that time. He shared some pictures from the dinner with his family in his stories. The most delicious dishes were placed on the large table that was set outside for the occasion. It has been speculated that this doll was in honor of the birthday of the princess’s mother. Anesa Lipa will blow out 51 candles on Thursday. Did Lipa absolutely miss the music icon’s farewell performance on the British stage? Anyway: In his stories he also shared an excerpt which was posted by a fan account of the singer. as Elton John cold heart Glastonbury brings. What an audience!’ is standing there. Lipa replied with a six-handed emoji that represents hearts. But what is the reason that she was not on the stage? Lipa is silent about this. She was present at John’s last performance in the US late last year.

Elton John at Glastonbury. ©EPA



farewell elton john

With or without Lipa, John certainly enjoyed his performance at Glastonbury. Sharing some pictures from the show, he wrote on Instagram: “Last night’s energy was beyond compare and I couldn’t be more grateful to the audience and people back home for your love and support. You will always be in my heart and soul.

The appearance at the famous British festival was believed to be the last performance given by Elton John in Britain. Although the singer said at the start of the show that it would be ‘probably’ his last appearance on British soil, he left no doubt in an Instagram message. ‘VK, what a farewell. I love you,” he wrote, adding an emoji of a waving hand and the British flag.

Incidentally, the performance at Glastonbury was not John’s farewell as a performer anyway. He is in Stockholm on 8 July. Whether or not Lipa will be there is again unclear.



