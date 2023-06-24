Elusive The Weeknd hides his face behind a mask and his voice under influence

The most streamed song in pop history, ‘Blinding Lights’ is released. Throughout the arena, on chairs, on the field, people, in pairs or in groups of friends, indulged in hardcore entertainment, jumping in a punishing rhythm with clenched fists. Lamenting loneliness, dressed in multicolored synthesizer jackets, proved to be the perfect time to meet each other.

The hit played at the end was the highlight of The Weeknd’s concert at the Johan Cruijff Arena in Amsterdam on Friday evening. Because even though the performances had speed and flexibility, spectacular decor and pleasant sound for stadium standards, the human factor was often absent. Virtually too, because the question was always: ‘Where is he?’ And not just because Abel Tesfaye, 33, aka The Weeknd, wore a silver-coloured, face-covering mask during the first half of the concert.

At the start of the performance, part of the ‘After Hours Till Dawn’ tour, it looked like something great was about to happen. The stage was filled with a fictional city skyline, incorporating elements of New York (the Chrysler Building) and his former hometown of Toronto. The horizon was gray and dilapidated. Three musicians stood far and wide on the tops of buildings.

But Tesfaye was not part of that staging. For most of the 37 songs he performed over two hours, he walked up and down a gangway spanning the length of the room, to the rear, where a large moon hung from the ceiling. Halfway through, he circled a meter-tall robotic woman, beaming light into her eyes. There was no video screen in the room (only in the back), so that he often disappeared from view for viewers elsewhere.

Royal Guard

The Weeknd, who has been bringing out music in a variety of genres since 2011, from new wave to hip-hop and R&B, is currently joined by a new mix: songs with heavy beats, intense electronica and a hypnotic pulse, Working like a balm on wounds with her high-pitched metal voice. This gave him success. ‘Less Than Zero’, ‘Take My Breath’, ‘How Do I Make You Love Me?’ Thanks for the hits like and ‘Starboy’, The Weeknd is one of the biggest pop stars of the moment. Another part of his songs are ballads. But ‘Die for You’ and ‘Is There Someone Else?’ Songs like The Sound often sound too strong to actually touch, as was also evident in Arena.

About 30 women in white burqas and dirty clothes paraded around Tesfaye. In addition to having a good time during ‘After Hours’, he did not dance, but stood firm on the stage like a royal guard.

Tesfaye did not dance, saving his strength for precise singing. However that hint of longing that had pervaded his words in the past, giving him a Michael Jackson-like lightness, was absent here. Not only was his face masked, but his voice was also deeply buried in a layer of influences. He looked as fit as a laser beam even during the sensitive intro to ‘Call Out My Name’.

concert by The Weeknd at the Johan Cruijff Arena on Friday. photo of Andreas Terlak concert by The Weeknd at the Johan Cruijff Arena on Friday. photo of Andreas Terlak concert by The Weeknd at the Johan Cruijff Arena on Friday. photo of Andreas Terlak concert by The Weeknd at the Johan Cruijff Arena on Friday. photo of Andreas Terlak

There was a thrilling moment when flames shot up from the gangway and behind the buildings. Usually flames are particularly impressive, here they had a reason: a ‘burning city’ was created. But beyond a general sense of unease, it remained unclear what The Weeknd wanted to say with the show. This elusiveness also colors his oeuvre, in which excessive sex and excessive drug use come to the fore, perhaps, as symbols of bleakness or loneliness.

When it got dark outside, the giant moon lit up while the robot woman lit up her eyes, which combined with the latticework of white light beams along the catwalk, turning into a beautiful image. Still, the question remained: Where is Tesfaye?

pop weekend, Heard: 23/6 Johan Cruijff Arena, Amsterdam. Repeat: 24/6 out there.