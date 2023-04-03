Elvis and Marilyn together? “Heat 2” could unite Austin Butler and Ana de Armas

Elvis Presley and Marilyn Monroe together? Apparently, this will happen! Sections of the North American specialized press such as the websites of the iMDB It is world of reels, published rumors that Ana de Armas was approached by director Michael Mann for “Fogo Contra Fogo”, sequel to the hit “Heat”. Before, the project was associated with the likes of Al Pacino, Adam Driver and Austin Butler.

Rumors indicate that Ana de Armas will be one of the protagonists of “Heat 2”. The actress, who was nominated for an Oscar for playing Marilyn Monroe in “Blonde,” will live Elisa, Neil McCauley’s (Robert De Niro) Mexican lover and partner in his schemes.

But what is “Heat”?

For those who don’t know, “Heat”, or “Fogo Contra Fogo” in Portuguese, is a crime thriller tells the story of Robbery and Homicide Division detective Vincent Hanna (Al Pacino) who takes on a robbery case that left three police officers dead.

Despite having few leads, dealing with professional thieves, and having problems in his personal life, he tries to prevent this gang from continuing to operate. In the process, he grows to respect the tactics and professionalism of the leader of the robbers, Neil McCauley (De Niro).

What is the story behind “Heat 2”?

The sequel released by Mann came in book form. Like “Heat 2” (title of the original in English), the novel brings together the six years before the big heist and the years after, introducing new characters from the world of high-profile crime. The new story focuses on Vincent Hanna and Chris Shiherlis, characters played by Pacino and Val Kilmer, respectively.

On the one hand, we follow Chris Shiherlis (Val Kilmer in the first film) desperate to escape Los Angeles. On the other hand, we go back in time to see the lives of Vincent Hanna (Pacino) and Neil McCauley (Robert De Niro in the feature) in their youth in Chicago.

Also rumored, Pacino plays Hanna again, with Driver, who will be in Mann’s next film, as her younger version. Butler replaces Kilmer to live Chris. It is not yet known who would play young Neil.

It is worth remembering that shortly before the launch of the book “Heat 2”, now available on amazon, Mann said he wanted to adapt the work for the cinema. Now, it looks like this is moving forward. The sequel does not yet have a release date.