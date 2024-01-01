Elvis Evolution: King of Rock ‘n’ Roll Presley to be brought to life via AI hologram for worldwide show

The excitement over Elvis Presley is making a big comeback! Following Austin Butler’s amazing portrayal in the movie Elvis and Jacob Elordi’s performance in Sofia Coppola’s Priscilla play, the buzz continues with a new show called Elvis Evolution. The show, which opens in London in November 2024, promises to bring Elvis back to life using AI hologram technology.

Elvis Presley is coming back as an AI hologram

Forty-seven years after Elvis passed away in 1977, Elvis Evolution, produced by UK company Layered Reality, promises to be a jaw-dropping experience. The show will feature a concert that aims to recreate the thrill of seeing Elvis perform live. Using advanced technology, a life-size digital Elvis will sing his most iconic songs and perform his signature moves on a UK stage for the first time.

Following Elvis’ recent top 20 hit on the Billboard Hot 100 with Blue Christmas, Elvis Evolution plans to take fans on a memory-making journey. Through the use of AI and groundbreaking technology, audiences will watch iconic Elvis performances as if they were really there, celebrating key moments of his extraordinary life and career.

This show will go on global tour

The excitement doesn’t stop in London; The show will go on a global tour after its debut. Stops are planned in Las Vegas, Berlin and Tokyo, giving fans from around the world the chance to experience the magic. Layered Reality founder and CEO Andrew McGuinness promises that the show will provide a deeper understanding of Elvis’ life, featuring thousands of personal photos and home videos. The experience will conclude with a life-size AI Elvis performing some of his greatest hits.

The announcement coincides with the release of Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis on Netflix. The show comes as Kellie Spaeny, who played Priscilla Presley in Priscilla, has been nominated for Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama at the Golden Globe Awards. It’s worth noting that last year’s Golden Globes was the last public appearance of Elvis’ daughter, Lisa Marie Presley, who tragically died at the age of 54, just two days after the awards ceremony.