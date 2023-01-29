Elyoya key for MAD Lions to overcome KOI in the LEC of League of Legends

Ibai’s organization added its third consecutive defeat in the highest European LOL competition.

The fifth day of the LEC of League of Legends came to an end with the outstanding confrontation of the week, which put KOI (2-2) and MAD Lions (3-1) face to face. Ibai’s had won their first two games and lost their last two, while MAD Lions lost their unbeaten game to Team Vitality.

The game was highly anticipated due to the matchup between Malrang and Elyoya, and it was the Spaniard who took the victory, in which he was also highly influential with his constant ganking in the mid lane, which helped Nisqy take a significant advantage against Larssen. .

The bot lane de KOI had a good start, but with the advantage that MAD Lions was gradually getting, the double ADC duo ended up being more influential with Carzzy’s Varus and Hylissang’s Ashe, two other important members in the victory of MAD Lions.

Highlights KOI vs MAD Lions – LEC Spring Split – Week 5

With this, KOI begins to get complicated in the league, although for now it maintains a certain margin over the two teams that are left out at the end of the first round of heads-up.

LEC Spring Split 2022 Standings – Week 5

# Team Record
one G2 Esports 4-1
2 Team Vitality 4-1
3 mad lions 4-1
4 Team BDS 3-2
5 SK Gaming 3-2
6 koi 23
7 fnatic 23
8 Team Heretics 23
9 excel 1-4
10 Astralis 0-5

