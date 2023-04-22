Elyoya puts MAD Lions in the final of LEC

It seems that taking walks works, MAD Lions is a finalist for the League of Legends EMEA Championship (LEC) again in this 2023. Just like they were in winter, MAD Lions will be finalists of the spring LEC. The lions beat team Vitality by 3-1 and completed a rugged and epic road to the final. He MVP of the series was once again Javier Prades «elyoya«. The Spanish jungle leads the lions to a new final and will seek to lift the title as in that spring of 2021.

Incredible series of the Spanish jungle that puts mad lions again in a final. elyoya HE imposes to Zhou Yangbo «Bo» in the jungle fight and gives an overview of Team Vitality. The lions set gave up almost no room for Vitality to play their game. MAD lions takes the series by 3-1 and will play this Sunday, April 23, the final of the spring LEC against team BDS for the title and a position in the Mid-Season Invitational (M: YES).

Total review, MAD Lions is a finalist of the Spring LEC

There was no room for contention MAD Lions gives a monologue in the LEC studio in Berlin to earn a ticket to the final. The lions showed that beating G2 it was not due to a lucky day. Vitality He suffered the same fate as the samurai but with even fewer opportunities. MAD lions served him a bitter defeat for 3-1 to a Vitality that once again falls short of the title.

The first map had a simple way of understanding how things happened, Elyoya wants, Elyoya does. The Spanish jungler was in his prime and the MAD Lions game was executed at his command. In addition to Javier, Yasin Dinçer «nisqy» also came out with everything. He midlaner belgian shined with Ahri and signed 13 murders to put the first point in the pocket of his team.

ACE STOP @MADLions ! The lions are flying in the game🔥 📺https://t.co/vMMCKyKAWG | #LECPrimavera pic.twitter.com/6Mthwh22rK – Super League – League of Legends (@LVPesLoL) April 22, 2023

The second map made a call to Vitality to see what she would respond to such a review. Luckily for the French, there would be an answer and it would come from Luka Perković «Perkz«. The legend of the European mid lane played a fearsome tristana to tie the series. However, the level of Vitality would not hit a higher ceiling and MAD Lions’ response would be the death sentence.

double kill @Perkz and dragon for @TeamVitality ! Hit on the table of the French team. 📺https://t.co/vMMCKyKAWG | #LECPrimavera pic.twitter.com/2Pc28Fa6Vo – Super League – League of Legends (@LVPesLoL) April 22, 2023

Elyoya and MAD Lions go for the third

After the response from Vitality materializing the tie, MAD lions would completely cut the wings of the bees in the series. Once again the lions would charge to carry out in war the mandates of elyoya. The Spanish jungler once again led the team to the front and offered a master class with read Without.

The 2-1 went up to the light and it only remained to give the final blow to the matter. MAD Lions knew that and repeated with his best cards, and Nisqy’s. Saw for elyoya, Twisted fate for nisqy and the mighty kennen by Kim Dong-hyeon”Chasy«. Vitality He also knew the value of the map and would take out the map again. tristana of Perkz. However, this time he would not run with the advantage of the second map and would end up succumbing to Kennen’s slicing tempested.

MAD lions concluded the series with a solid 3-1 and the joy on the face of elyoya reflected the value and work that went into lift this spring season. MAD Lions reach the Spring LEC Finals after almost left out in the regular phase and going through countless adjusted series. The tour reaches its final stage and will mean the opportunity to get the third title in its history.

elyoya and MAD lions they will face team BDS this sunday april 23 from 6:00 p.m. in the Grand finale of spring. In addition to the spring title being at stake, being able to be the first for Team BDS and the third for MAD Lions, the Grand Final will also decide who goes to the M: YES. The champion this Sunday will be the EMEA representative at MSI. This team will accompany G2 and meet their rivals in the subsequent draw that will come at the end of the final.