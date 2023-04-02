EMEA Masters 2023: all qualified teams

This Monday, April 1, has been intense for the interests of the EMEA Masters of League of Legendssince a good part of the finals of the European regional leagues have taken place, such as a Super League in which Movistar Riders has swept Los Heretics 3-0.

Some finals that complete the list with all the participants to this spring EMEA Masters 2023already knowing the seeding of each one of them for the draw, so the title harvested is important twice for the international event.

And it is that there is hardly time to rest, since Play-In starts right awayin the afternoon of this Thursday, April 4th. So the emotional hangover from the Super League final and the other regional leagues will have a solution sooner rather than later.

#EMEAMasters Returns for Spring 2023 on April 4th! Read: https://t.co/QBXvCFolQX pic.twitter.com/N7SK5d3RsI — EMEA Masters (@EMEAmasters) March 1, 2023

All the qualifiers to EMEA Masters 2023 – Spring

A total of 28 teams will fight in this edition. 12 of them are already waiting in the group stage, as is the case of the two Spanish representatives, and they are waiting for the four remaining classified teams that will come out of the 16 that will begin fighting this Thursday from the Play-In.

play-in

Aegis – 3rd place LFL

– 3rd place LFL Papara SuperMassive – 3rd place TCL

– 3rd place TCL ⁠Verdant – NLC runner-up

– NLC runner-up aNC Outplayed – PG Nationals runner-up

– PG Nationals runner-up ⁠Partizan Esports – EBL Champion

– EBL Champion ⁠Diamond Esports – EBL runner-up

– EBL runner-up GTZ Esports – LPLOL Champion

– LPLOL Champion ⁠White Dragons – LPLOL runner-up

– LPLOL runner-up ⁠WLGaming Esports – GLL Champion

– GLL Champion Anorthosis Famagusta Esports – GLL runner-up

– GLL runner-up KRC Genk Esports – Elite Series Champion

– Elite Series Champion Team 7AM – Elite Series runner-up

– Elite Series runner-up entropiq –Hitpoint Masters Champion

–Hitpoint Masters Champion ⁠ eSuba – Runner-up Hitpoint Masters

– Runner-up Hitpoint Masters Geekay Esports – Arabian League Champion

– Arabian League Champion RA’AD – Runner-up Arabian League

Group stage

Movistar Riders – Super League Champion

– Super League Champion The Heretics – Super League runner-up

– Super League runner-up Unicorns of Love Sexy Edition – Prime League Champion

– Prime League Champion SK Prime Gaming – Prime League runner-up

– Prime League runner-up LDLC OL – LFL Champion

– LFL Champion Team Go – LFL runner-up

– LFL runner-up DenizBank İstanbul Wildcats – TCL Champion

– TCL Champion FUT Esports – TCL runner-up

– TCL runner-up Zero Tenacity – Ultra League Champion

– Ultra League Champion ⁠Orbit Anonymous – Ultraliga runner-up

– Ultraliga runner-up Riddle Esports – NLC Champion

– NLC Champion Macko Esports – PG Nationals Champion

asdasd