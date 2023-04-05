EMEA Masters renews with WM and Secretlab

Warner Music and the manufacturer of gaming chairs secret lab have renewed their collaboration agreements for the next tournament League of Legends EMEA Masters 2023 of Riot Games. This marks the fifth year in a row that Riot Games has partnered with Warner Music for the EMEA Masters, while Secretlab has also been a consistent partner over the years.

Warner Musicwas appointed official music providerand will contribute his music catalog to the broadcast of the tournament to improve the fan experience. For his part, secret lab will return as official supplier of gaming chairs. Additionally, as part of the partnership, the chair manufacturer will provide players competing in the spring and summer EMEA Masters with their chairs. Secretlab TITAN Evo.

EMEA Masters, formerly called the European Masters, is a biannual competition that concludes the spring and summer seasons of the EMEA Regional Leagues, the Tier 2 ecosystem of League of Legends. The tournament is held from April 4 to 29 and the best teams from the 13 ERLs in the EMEA region participate in it.

secret lab is a prominent sponsor of League of Legends and other esports events and teams. He recently partnered with Talon Esports in March, and reached a multi-year deal with Team Vitality last year, as well as sponsoring the 17th Esports Awards ceremony.

Warner MusicFor his part, he is also actively involved in electronic sports. Warner Music Spain has partnered with various organizations including OverActive Media’s MAD Lions in November 2022 and VALORANT’s VCT EMEA in 2021.