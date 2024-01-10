Emelec dropped this player and now he has to return to the club

This Tuesday, January 9, 2024, it was confirmed that the steering wheel amelech Rejected in early 2023, Roberto GarcesWill return to the club after ending his loan spell at Libertad ligapro, The Tricolor midfielder had a purchase option, but ultimately it did not take effect and he will have to return to the blue team for this new season.

Roberto Garces arrives at Emelec in 2022 As one of the signings who offered the most variants to the midfield, however, injuries and few opportunities did not allow him to show his best level. for the season 2023 union He gave it to Libertad de Loza With a purchase option, which ultimately did not go into effect.

amelech They are short on players in the middle of the field, however, as Roberto Garces will not be part of coach Hernán Torres’ plans and a new loan spell will be sought for him in the LigaPro. The ‘Cat’ arrived at the ‘Electric’ club with the signing of a contract until 2025.

‘Bombillo’ is in the middle of the field Christian Valencia, Marcelo Meli, Ronnie Borja For 2024. Similarly, the arrival of Cristian Arbes will stop, therefore, there will be no room for Roberto Garces in the starting team and as a substitute.

Roberto Garces arrived at Emelec in the 2022 season and has a contract until 2025. (Photo: API)

In Libertad de Loza Roberto Garces This proved vital for the team to be strong in midfield and get the results needed to defend the category. The ‘Gato’ could once again reach out to Libertad de Loza, who several days ago reported that he was looking for a loan.

Roberto Garces did the same at Amelec in 2022

in Roberto Garces In 2022 he played a total of 26 games with Emelec Between LigaPro and Copa Libertadores. He did not score a single goal and provided only one assist. He could not make it into the starting eleven with Ismael Rescalvo and Miguel Rondelli replacing him in 2023.

Which players should return to Emelec for 2024?

Players who will have to return amelech If the teams that were loaned do not exercise the purchase option: Sebastian Tarira, Dixon Vera, Kevin Rivera, Roberto Garces and Byron PalaciosThe latter did not have a purchase option, but he has been working with El Nacional in the preseason, so, it is expected that his current status will be confirmed.

Emelec’s ups and downs for 2024

For the 2024 season, Emelec have confirmed the following additions to their roster: Marcelo Meli, Rodrigo Rivero, Macon Solis, Andres Ricorte, Washington Corozo. The signings of Christian Erbes, Thiago Vecino or Facundo Castelli, Alexander Gonzalez and other potential signings are expected to be officially announced in the next few hours.

Similarly, Emelec has players who were starters during 2023 such as: Aníbal Chala, Diego García, Samuel Sosa, Brian Angulo, Carlos Villalba, Blanner Agron, Alexis Zapata and José Francisco Cevallos, mostly due to contract expiration and its extension. Not because of.