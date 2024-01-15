Emilia Clarke and her mother awarded the Order of the British Empire by Prince William

It was Prince William who awarded Emilia Clarke the Order of the British Empire at Windsor Castle for her charitable commitment, as well as her mother, Jenny Clarke. actress ofbefore you She suffered brain hemorrhage twice when she was twenty. The premiere took place in 2011, shortly after the filming of the first season. game of Thrones, The second one after two years.

Emilia Clarke told BBC News in December that it was “a miracle” that she was still alive and had suffered “no major effects” other than fatigue. Following her experience, and discovering the lack of support and rehabilitation faced by brain injury patients, she founded the charity SemU in 2019 with her mother Jenny, Executive Director.

This achievement, which salutes the entire journey, gave the actress “a huge boost of energy and momentum”.

Mother and daughter against brain damage

Running a charity is “one of the hardest things I’ve ever had to do”, as Emilia Clarke told BBC1, clearly impressed by the distinction. “This is an incredible honor and privilege. The most important thing for us is that this award is for all people suffering from brain injuries.”

The actress then talked about her mother, who herself was suffering from aneurysm. “We were very fortunate to have this near-death experience, to go through the darkness of this situation and come out of it,” she says.

In another touching moment, Emilia Clarke joked: “I thought she was asking him (Prince William) to get on board, but he didn’t,” to which Jenny Clark maliciously replied: “I almost did that.”