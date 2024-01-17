Emilia Clarke receives an MBE in the New Year Honors list. ,

We all know Emilia Clarke for her role as Daenerys Targaryen in Game of Thrones, but she was recently recognized for the charity she founded with her mother in 2019 to help people with brain injuries and raise awareness. Was started for. Issue.

Before setting up the charity, Clarke suffered two brain haemorrhages in her 20s. While receiving her MBE alongside her mother, the actress said:

“I can say for both of us that the MBE is for purpose and charity, and for him, it’s wicked. For him, it’s amazing. And who doesn’t want to go to the palace? I asked if I could bring mine. Dog, but apparently you can’t do that” he told BBC News.

Clarke and her mother Jenny receiving the award appear to be the first time a mother and daughter have been honored with the same award in the same honors list. Also for those outside the UK, the MBE or Most Excellent Order of the British Empire is an award given for “An outstanding achievement or service to the community that has had a significant long-term impact”,

