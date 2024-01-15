Emily Blunt and Dwayne Johnson reunite by Benny Safdie

The Jungle Cruise duo won’t wait for a Disney sequel to reunite: They should first star in this MMA movie for A24.

emily blunt And Dwayne Johnson We got along very well on the set of jungle cruise, an adventure film based on the Disney park attraction, was released in theaters in 2021. So much so that they don’t plan to wait for the launch of the sequel to team up again!

Earlier in the year, we learned that the actress had given permission to the former wrestler meet benny safione of its gaming partnersoppenheimer, by Christopher Nolan. In the process, The Rock signed on to direct his own film. The Smashing Machinehe is the co-creator happy times And uncut gems Plans to shoot for A24 soon. He will play the role of Mark Kerr, a real MMA champion.

After revealing that nothing could have been done without the support of Emily Blunt, Diversity now reports that Kerr is joining the cast of this indie-drama project to play the role of Kerr’s wife, Dawn Staples. “A woman who struggles to find her place in Mark’s chaotic and contradictory world”The summary specifies, which also emphasizes the dramatic aspect of this athlete’s career, “Who fought against addictions, thirst to win, complicated romantic or friendly relationships in the mid-2000s.”

How Emily Blunt Saved Dwayne Johnson and Benny Safdie’s A24 Movie

Dwayne Johnson will also co-produce through his company Seven Bucks Productions, and he has already expressed his desire to focus on this stronger role, which is a change from his usual action films: “I’m at a point in my career where I want to push myself forward. (…) I want more. I want more humanity. (…) I want to make films that matter, that explore humanity and explore conflict (and) painHe declares. ,Let me clarify, I am not leaving mainstream films. I love making these and they have immense value and importance. But there is a time and place for these films.,

Benny Safdie took inspiration for this as-yet-undated project from a documentary released in 2002 titled The Smashing Machine: The Life and Times of Extreme Fighter Mark Kerr,

