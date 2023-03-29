Emily Blunt and John Krasinski put mansion up for sale in Los Angeles for R$ 30 million | celebrities

The actress Emily Blunt and her husband, the actor John Krasinski, put up for sale mansion in Los Angeles for US$ 6 million, about 31 million reais.

2 of 11 Mnaso by Emily Blunt and John Krasinski — Photo: Compass.com/Playback Emily Blunt and John Krasinski’s Monastery — Photo: Compass.com/Playback

Built in 1965, the renovated modern mansion is well secluded and surrounded by hedges. The single-storey house measures 340 m², has four bedrooms and four bathrooms.

3 of 11 Entrance to the mansion — Photo: Compass.com/Playback Entrance to the mansion — Photo: Compass.com/Reprodução

Modern design creates a contemporary feel to the home, which has wooden floors. Inside, the living room is sunken with a moat, there are high ceilings, a fireplace, and original ashlar stonework.

4 of 11 Living room in the actors’ house — Photo: Compass.com/Playback Living room in the actors’ house — Photo: Compass.com/Reproduction

Adjacent to the living room is the kitchen, which has state-of-the-art appliances, as well as custom cabinetry and a drop-down skylight.

5 of 11 Mansion kitchen — Photo: Compass.com/Playback Mansion kitchen — Photo: Compass.com/Playback

There is also a formal dining room and office, both with plenty of natural light. The main suite is a large room, with a sofa and armchairs inside the room, as well as a bathroom with a bathtub.

6 of 11 Dining room in the mansion — Photo: Compass.com/Playback Dining room in the mansion — Photo: Compass.com/Playback

7 of 11 Main suite of the mansion — Photo: Compass.com/Playback Main suite of the mansion — Photo: Compass.com/Playback

8 of 11 Bathroom in the mansion — Photo: Compass.com/Playback Bathroom in the mansion — Photo: Compass.com/Playback

The house has glass doors around almost every room, which give direct access to the outside area, which has a covered porch with sofas, armchairs and tables so that residents can enjoy the outside of the mansion.

9 of 11 Outside area of ​​the mansion — Photo: Compass.com/Reproduction Outside area of ​​the mansion — Photo: Compass.com/Reprodução

Nature is very present in the house, which has a lush garden with trees, plants and lush vegetation. The backyard of the house even has a saltwater pool.

10 of 11 Mansion pool and garden — Photo: Compass.com/Reproduction Swimming pool and garden at the mansion — Photo: Compass.com/Reproduction

One more detail that calls attention in the mansion are the impressive views of the mountains and the skyline of Los Angeles. The entire house is also equipped with smart technology, with recessed LED lighting, a video setup, and closed-circuit cameras. The broker responsible for the sale is Ruben Perez, from Compass real estate.