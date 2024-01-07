Emily Blunt and John Krasinski react to divorce rumors – SheKnows

Picture:Stephen Lovekin/Variety/Penske Media via Getty Images

While there were many viral-making moments at the 2024 Golden Globe Awards, like Taylor Swift’s overwhelming reaction to Jo Coy’s joke or Kristen Wiig and Will Ferrell making everyone laugh and dance during their presentation, fans were especially surprised. Went. The moment between Emily Blunt and John Krasinski was caught on camera. In the video, in which Krasinski whispered into Blunt’s ear on the carpet, fans speculated that the actor said something about “divorce.”

And while fans had other theories as to whether resting place The director said the potential “divorce” comments, including “I can’t wait to get over this” or “I can’t wait to get inside the house”, had worried longtime fans of the couple.

However, luckily for those fans, sources close to the couple are finally clarifying the situation. “There are no problems with Emily and John,” a source said. us weekly, “They’re not talking about divorce at all.”

And, apart from letting the world know that the two are still going strong, it seems like they also got a kick out of the recent rumor. “He thinks the rumors are ridiculous and ridiculous,” the source said.

Emily Blunt and John Krasinski attend the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 07, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images)

The Hollywood Reporter via Getty

Before the divorce rumors swirling around, Blunt and Krasinski, who have been married since 2010 and share daughters Violet, 7, and Hazel, 9, together, had shown several signs of how strong they have been over the years.

Krasinski once said, “When she starts doing what she does the air in the room changes.” Vanity Fair About his wife’s acting skills. “It’s so honest and so pure and so powerful. It’s like a superpower that she can unlock easily and especially with very little effort.”

More than a year later, when Blunt won a SAG Award for her role in the film, a quiet place, Blunt made Krasinski blush in her speech. She said, “I’m totally going to share this with my husband, John Krasinski, because the whole experience of doing this with you just touched my heart.” People, “You are a brilliant filmmaker. I’m so lucky to be with you and to do this film with you.

Long live the magic of Blunt and Krasinski!

