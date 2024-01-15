Emily Blunt in talks to star opposite Dwayne Johnson in ‘The Smashing Machine’

Excel/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Talks are underway to cast Academy Award-nominee Emily Blunt in Dwayne Johnson film vehicle The Smashing Machine,

Blunt will play Dawn Staples, the new wife of MMA champion Mark Kerr. While trying to establish a life together, Dawn struggles to find her place in Mark’s chaotic and contradictory world.

The film is a dramatization of the story of Kerr, a famous MMA fighter from the UFC’s no-holds-barred era. He struggles with addiction, victory, love and friendship, set in the year 2000.

During his MMA career, Kerr was a two-time UFC Heavyweight Tournament Champion, World Vale Tudo Championship Tournament Winner, PRIDE FC Heavyweight Champion, 1992 NCAA National Wrestling Champion, 1994 National Freestyle Champion, and 4x ADCC World Submission Champion.

In 2003, Kerr was the subject of an HBO documentary titled The Smashing Machine, which detailed his MMA career fights in Vale Tudo, the UFC, and Pride.

The film is written and directed by Benny Safdie and produced and financed by A24.

Johnson and Danny Garcia’s Seven Bucks Productions will produce under Safdie’s Out for the Count banner, alongside Eli Bush and David Coplan.

Johnson and Safdie have been collaborators on the project since Seven Bucks Productions acquired the rights in 2019 and will produce together.

