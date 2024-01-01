Emily Blunt reveals deleted slap scene from ‘Oppenheimer’: A proof of commitment

In an insightful revelation, actress Emily Blunt details an interesting anecdote from the making of the critically acclaimed film ‘Oppenheimer’. The scene in question, although absent from the final cut, reflected the unwavering commitment of both Blunt and her co-star, Cillian Murphy, to their art.

The slapping scene that never made it to the screen

During an interview, Blunt revealed that Christopher Nolan had directed her to slap Murphy in a scene in the film. The slap was part of an intense confrontation between their characters, in which Blunt’s character slapped Murphy’s J. Robert Oppenheimer’s portrayal was rebuked. Despite initial hesitation, Blunt repeatedly took action, encouraged by both Murphy and Nolan’s enthusiasm for authenticity.

A testament to commitment and authenticity

Even though the slap scene was not included in the final version of ‘Oppenheimer’, the incident shows the dedication of the actors involved. Blunt’s willingness to step out of her comfort zone, coupled with Murphy’s commitment to authenticity of reaction, reflects the intensity the actors brought to their characters. This level of dedication undoubtedly contributed to powerful performances that have been lauded by critics and audiences alike.

‘Oppenheimer’ nominations and awards wins

Both Blunt and Murphy have been recognized for their stellar performances in ‘Oppenheimer’. The film has received an astonishing 13 nominations at both the Oscars and BAFTAs, with both actors earning nominations at both prestigious award ceremonies. J. Murphy’s portrayal of Robert Oppenheimer earned him a win at the Golden Globes. Nolan’s direction has also been recognized, earning him ‘Best Director’ nominations at both an Oscar and a BAFTA. The film is a strong contender for ‘Best Film’ at both events, underscoring the impact of its story and performances.