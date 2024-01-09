Emily Blunt’s eye-catching suit look features a backless jacket

Emily Blunt put the chicest spin on a classic suit look for an engagement night out in New York City on Thursday.

his outfit-which oppenheimer The star debuted during an appearance Late Show with Stephen Colbert– It consisted of a sleek, backless suit jacket and flowy trousers. The double-breasted jacket featured a silky, plunging collar, structured shoulders, sharp cutouts at the sides of the torso, and an open back. Blunt hid the statement top under her suit pants, which had slits down the side, revealing her black and gold platform sandals.

The actor completed her look with gold chain-link earrings and a bright burgundy manicure. She wore glowy, natural makeup and styled her hair into a messy bun.

gotham,getty images

gotham,getty images

Blunt’s next moment comes just days after appearing at the Golden Globes. In the celebration of January 7, Devil Wears Prada The star wore a regal golden gown with a sheer white tulle skirt, custom-made by Alexander McQueen. The fitted bodice of the dress was decorated with gold sequins in abstract floral-like embroidery, and was followed by a gauzy, sheer skirt. Her Jimmy Choo shoes were hidden beneath the flowy, layered gown.

Blunt added even more sparkle to the glamorous ensemble with a bold gold leaf motif necklace by Tiffany & Co. set with tiny white diamonds. She also wore a large gold and diamond cuff and ring, and diamond stud earrings. Her glittery gold manicure matched her jewelry, and she completed the look with natural, glowy makeup and a messy bun.