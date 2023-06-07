‘Emily in Paris’ also postponed due to Hollywood strike

The fourth season of ‘Emily in Paris’ has also been delayed due to the writers’ strike. , © Courtesy of Netflix

Hollywood screenwriters strike claims new victims. After the new ‘Spider-Man’ movie with Tom Holland, the fourth season of Netflix hit ‘Emily in Paris’ is also delayed by two months.

In early May, more than 11,500 film and television writers walked out en masse after salary negotiations with the studios failed. Its impact was felt immediately. All talk shows suddenly disappeared from the screens, including the new season stranger things And The Handmaid’s Tale were delayed.

Meanwhile it was also learned that the recording of the new Spider ManThe film has been shelved, and on Wednesday morning US media reported that a fourth season Emily in Paris Will wait Recording will begin as early as this fall, Netflix may be satisfied if recording can continue this year. After all, there’s still a long way to go between studios and screenwriters.