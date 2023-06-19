‘Emily in Paris’ gets a fourth season and travels to Rome

After the triple success, the fourth season of Netflix series ‘Emily in Paris’ is also coming. Lily Collins, who plays the lead, announced that Emily is going on vacation to Rome in the new season.

“More fun, more fashion and more drama,” Lily Collins announces fourth season Emily in Paris But. And above all a new destination. All roads lead to Rome, the American actress declared in a video from Netflix’s Tudum programme. “Emily’s heart is in Paris, but her life takes some unexpected turns this season. Don’t be surprised to see her vacationing in Rome,” Collins said in the video.

The previous season, which is on Netflix from December 2022, left the audience with a lot of questions. Will Gabriel get his Michelin star? Will Mindy’s band enter the Eurovision Song Contest? And most importantly: will Emily and Gabriel ever be a couple?

Collins revealed that the new episodes may well answer these questions. The release date is not yet known, but due to the Hollywood strike of the screenwriters, the Netflix hit has already been delayed by two months.