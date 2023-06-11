Emily In Paris Season 4 filming delayed

Fan of Emily in Paris? Then you probably can’t wait for the fourth season to be online. Unfortunately, it also now appears that fans will have to be more patient than expected. The recording of the popular series has been delayed, and for the same reason.

Emily in Paris: Season 4

Unfortunate, but true: it’s actually going to take a little longer before we can enjoy our favorite series again. The reason for this is a major strike among Hollywood writers. More than 11,000 American writers now refuse to work on scripts or series. Last Saturday it was announced that it would be added for at least another month. And so there is no further work on a fourth season of Emily in Paris.

wait wait wait…

In fact, the new season of Emily in Paris should arrive late next summer or early next fall. It is not yet clear when we can expect the new season. They do not know how long the strike will last. Experts fear the crackdown will continue for at least several months. Bells… Let’s hope the long wait is rewarded with a great new season. Still – quite a bit – a little patience, then!