Emily Ratajkowski in surfer shorts and exposed thong

Emily Ratajkowski still smells like summer in photos recently posted to her Instagram account. It is in the sun that the model has decided to close the year 2023. And in the story, on her Instagram account, Emily Ratajkowski has shared a mirror selfie in which we can see her posing in an inspired surfer outfit boyfriend look. With little details that make a splash.

Emily Ratajkowski ends 2023 with a heavenly beach

Recently, the 32-year-old model shared a carousel of new photos that inspire us to pack our bags and spend the winter in the sun on a white-sand beach. In fact, Emily Ratajkowski struck a pose: on a rooftop terrace with her feet in the water, drinks in hand, on beach deck chairs surrounded by her friends… She especially caused a sensation wearing a long transparent dress Gave. The white dress, which leaves no room for imagination. In another photo, the young woman raises the temperature by revealing herself in a leopard print slip dress adorned with lace details.

Emily Ratajkowski, thong visible in boyfriend shorts

It’s in a story on the author’s Instagram account my body Shared a mirror selfie to show off her latest outfit. Unlike the leopard slip dress, this dress inspired by the boyfriend look features a very sexy detail: exposed thong swimsuit bottoms. Emily Ratajkowski is actually wearing burgundy Bermuda swim shorts, which she paired with a teal t-shirt. On her hips, the straps of her very low-cut swimsuit are sticking out.