Emily Ratajkowski talks about busting Harry Styles and says “feeling bad” for Olivia Wilde

Emily Ratajkowski spoke out about being spotted with Harry Styles in Tokyo. Last month, the model was seen exchanging kisses with the singer of “As It Was” during his visit to the Japanese capital with his Love On Tour. In an interview with Spanish Vogue, Emrata commented on the public’s reaction to the photos.

“It’s very bizarre to have certain experiences and then the whole world knows about them and talks about them. I’m just a person who went from a three-year relationship to a four-year relationship.”she said, referring to her romance with ex-husband Sebastian Bear-McClard. “So this is the first time in a long time that I’ve been in the single phase,” added.

She continued: “The interest that exists in this particular area is very bizarre. Not that I’m surprised, but it’s a small slice of my life. Most of my life is focused on my son and my work.”

Despite condemning the public interest, Ratajkowski herself made fun of the backlash. On Twitter, the model liked a post from the profile “The News Hacker” about the stay with Styles. Hours later, Emily backtracked and removed the like, but not before the web caught the moment. See below:

The moment between the artist and the influencer drew attention on social networks, especially due to Ratajkowski’s close friendship with Olivia Wilde, with whom Styles was close in the past. Many speculated that Emily and the 39-year-old actress were falling out due to the alleged “cheating” between the friends.

In the conversation with the vehicle, Emily compared the rumors of rivalry with Olivia to the scandal of betrayal of Adam Levine. In September 2022, the Maroon 5 frontman was accused of cheating on then-pregnant wife Behati Prinsloo after a woman named Sumner Stroh came forward with alleged romantic messages between her and Adam. At the time, Emily defended Sumner, saying: “I don’t understand why we continue to blame women for men’s mistakes.”

“These approaches occur repeatedly. I made a TikTok talking about it when the Adam Levine case came up. My entire algorithm on this social network showed content focused on shaming a 23-year-old girl. I was frustrated with the way an attacking narrative was being set up for this young woman, instead of asking what happened to the person who is in a relationship and as such has previous obligations”, she told Vogue.

“In the case (of my photos with Harry), it’s more of the same. I feel bad for Olivia because she has had to go through this situation on multiple occasions.”, she pointed out. Styles and Wilde’s relationship ended in November last year, after the director faced a series of controversies involving “Don’t Worry Darling” star Florence Pugh, actor Shia LaBeouf, as well as a legal battle with her former partner, Jason Sudeikis.

Emily also claimed there was no confrontation between her and Olivia, saying all the drama speculated on social media is an “unfortunate matter”.