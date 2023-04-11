Emirates will offer daily flights to Toronto from April 20 – VoeNews – Notícias do Turismo







Shared

Share Shared Shared Email





Daily flights between Dubai and Toronto to offer over 6,800 seats per week on the popular route; 40% increase in capacity to meet pent-up demand

UAE-Canada Enhanced Air Services Agreement paves the way for economic opportunities and value creation for both nations; to encourage tourism and trade

Dubai, United Arab Emirates – April 7, 2023 : Following the groundbreaking expanded air transport agreement between the UAE and Canada, Emirates is increasing its frequency with two additional flights per week between Dubai and Toronto. From April 20th, daily flights will operate on the busy route to meet the high demand for passenger services.

The move comes as the bilateral relations between the UAE and Canada significantly improve, with both countries poised to reap major economic benefits across a multitude of sectors and supply chains.

Praising the development as crucial for the airline, Adnan Kazim, Emirates Commercial Director, said: Emirates welcomes the expansion of the Air Services Agreement between the UAE and Canada and first of all we would like to thank all stakeholders and authorities involved in this landmark agreement that will boost the aviation and tourism sectors in both countries. We have served customers between Toronto and Dubai since 2007, and although the A380 double-decker aircraft has operated the route since 2009, demand from leisure and corporate travellers, diaspora and students has consistently outstripped allocated capacity. This enhanced agreement represents a turning point for us in our strategy to better serve our customers by offering more choice and flexibility and meeting pent-up demand in our growing network.

“Trade ties between Canada and the UAE have grown significantly over the years and the expanded air services will help to further nurture business and trade. The expansion of air services is also an affirmation of the UAE’s growing importance to Canada’s global connectivity, which we can support through our global network of over 130 destinations. Together with relevant authorities, our codeshare and loyalty program partner Air Canada, and our valued industry partners, we look forward to playing a role in facilitating more tourism and commercial opportunities between the two nations,” continued Kazim.

Emirates operates the flagship A380 aircraft on the Dubai-Toronto route, allowing 491 passengers in Economy, Business and First Class on each flight. With the two additional flights per week, Emirates will offer around 2,000 additional seats to service the busy route, representing a 40% increase in capacity between its hub city of Dubai and the Canadian hub. The Dubai-Toronto route is very popular with customers from India, UAE, Bangladesh, Iran, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and Sri Lanka, while the same countries represent top destinations for travelers from Toronto.

Tickets can be booked by visiting www.emirates.com or through preferred travel agents.

Last year, Emirates activated a codeshare partnership with Air Canada, allowing customers to enjoy seamless connectivity when flying to domestic points in Canada via Toronto. Major connections for Emirates customers beyond Toronto include Ottawa, Winnipeg, Halifax, Montreal, Calgary and Edmonton. Air Canada customers can travel to destinations in Asia, Africa and the Middle East on Emirates’ extensive network of over 130 destinations via its Dubai hub.





