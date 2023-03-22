Emlur holds a special event for female servants in reference to Women’s month

The Municipal Special Authority for Urban Cleaning (Emlur) held, this Tuesday (21), an event for female servants, in reference to International Women’s Day, remembered on March 8. The program included a lecture on coping with moral harassment and sexual harassment, in addition to music, health and beauty services, and Procon Móvel assistance.

“Every day is dedicated to women, not just the month of March. But, we take advantage of this milestone to honor our servants, whether those who perform urban cleaning services or those of administrative services, emphasizing their strength and showing our respect”, says Emlur’s superintendent, Ricardo Veloso.

According to the coordinator of Emlur’s Psychosocial sector, Shênia Ramalho, the event is a time to celebrate the achievements of women in society. “We highlight all the daily effort and the roles that women play in their lives, whether private or social. We call the servers’ attention to discuss topics such as female empowerment and moral, sexual, financial or psychological violence, which many women suffer on a daily basis. We want to emphasize thinking about mental health”.

The director of Combating Violence against Women and Gender Equality of the Secretariat for Public Policies for Women (SEPPM), Ana Carolina Gondim, and the technical advisor to the Board, Géssica Almeida, gave a lecture on preventing and coping with moral harassment and to sexual harassment.

“Being a woman is difficult. There is still a lot of inequality of treatment and salary in society. But we are turning around. We also reconcile work with the functions of being a mother and grandmother. Despite being rewarding, we worked hard”, comments server Maria de Lourdes Silva. She says that she has already suffered harassment and did not know how to react, when she was taken by surprise.

Health services – In partnership with the Health District IV of the Municipal Health Department, Emlur provided vaccine against Covid-19, hebatitis B, triple viral and tetanus. Rapid tests for Sexually Transmitted Infections (HIV, syphilis and hepatitis B and C) and blood glucose tests were also carried out, in addition to delivering condoms and performing auriculotherapy. The Remédio em Casa program was also registered. Emlur provided medical, dental, psychological and nutritional care.

The program began at 8 am, with the delivery of a nail saw in the shape of a butterfly and a presentation by Emlur’s percussion group, Baticumlata. Then there was a class on relaxation techniques taught by the team at the Center for Integrative and Complementary Health Practices – Equilíbrio do Ser, at the Banking offices.

Mobile Procon – Procon Móvel also contributed to the activities of the event. According to Procon’s employee, Antônio Coelho Neto, through the itinerant service, it is possible to consult Serasa and carry out all types of procedures that are carried out at headquarters, such as opening complaints and debt negotiation agreements.

Emlur’s Social Welfare Division (Dibes) carried out the legal guidance service for the female servants. The program also featured beauty services such as manicures and eyebrow design. There was also a raffle of gifts for the participants of the event.

Maria da Graça, from Emlur’s administration, in Cruz das Armas, used the manicure and auriculotherapy services. “I took the day to look pretty.” Silvana da Silva, from the sweeping team, updated her vaccination schedule against Covid-19.