Emma Roberts and boyfriend Cody John attend the Lacoste show at Paris Fashion Week Adrien Brody, Clara Berry, Cody John, Dev Hynes, Emma Brooks, Emma Roberts, Fai Khadra, Fashion, Gia Coppola, Grace Jones, Hari Nef, Honor Titus, Jack Dylan Grazer, Mel C, Paris Fashion Week, Wisdom Kaye | Just Jared: Celebrity News & Gossip

emma roberts And cody john Be a couple when going out for Lacoste Womenswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025 Fashion Show Held in Paris on Tuesday (March 5).

33 year old American Horror Story The actress and her actor boyfriend were joined by several other celebrities paris fashion week Runway presentation, who was the creative director of the brand Pelagia Colotouros‘Paris debut.

Also present in fashion show adrien brody, gia coppola and beautiful honor titus, Hari Nef, grace jones, jack dylan grazer, mail c, fi khadra, what is intelligence, dev hynes, clara berry And emma brooks,

The new collection “reenergizes the brand in the spirit of youth rene lacoste – aka ‘Crocodile’ – who was the world number one ranked tennis player at a time when Paris was the world capital of creativity in the arts. Lines bend, angles disappear and curves surprise as she forges a new path inspired by the elegant modernism of the 1920s and 1930s.

In case you missed it, a week ago clara berry Revealed she was lonely, noting she is no longer with her actor boyfriend of four years kj apaWhich were also present in fashion, but are not depicted here.

