Emma Roberts, Garrett Hedlund celebrate son Rhodes’ 3rd birthday

emma roberts Celebrating the 3rd birthday of her “angel boy” Rhodes Robert.

“Happy Birthday to the sweetest soul,” Roberts, 32, captioned a photo with her son on Wednesday, December 27. “I love you Rhodes! Here’s a 3!”

Roberts posted a black-and-white photo of herself holding the son she shares with her ex-boyfriend Garrett Hedlund,

Along with her Instagram feed post, Roberts posted more photos of Rhodes via her Instagram Story. “Happy Birthday Roadie!” she wrote along with an image.

Hedlund, 39, shared his tribute to his son on social media.

“Happy Birthday to my soft tuffy roadie!!!” the actor captioned their picture together. “My wings and my shadow. Holy Trinity…3!!!!💥❤️🙌.”

Roberts’ mother, kelly cunninghamcommented Hedlund’s post.

She wrote, “We are so blessed with our beautiful little son!!🙏🎂🥳🤗♥️.” Cunningham also posted her own Instagram birthday tribute.

“Happy Birthday Roddy! You are the Prince of Maine and King of New England!” he wrote along with three photos of Rhodes. “I love you so much!♥️🎂🥳GIFT.”

Hedlund and Roberts initially did not share many photos of their son’s face following his birth in December 2020. However, as he has grown up, they have become more liberal towards showing off Rhodes in public. (Cunningham was the first to share a photo of Rhodes’ face.)

Hedlund and Roberts began dating in March 2019, and us weekly It was confirmed in June 2020 that the couple were preparing to welcome their first child together. For her part, Cunningham confirmed the pregnancy news hours later.

“It was a disaster,” Roberts recalled during an appearance. Jimmy Kimmel Live! In October 2020. “And I got it all on a plane. Therefore, I could not contact him. Like, I couldn’t call him or attack him. I could just iMessage with him and DM him and ask him to stop by. When I told her, ‘Mom, you announced my pregnancy,’ she said, ‘Emma, ​​you announced it.’ I said, ‘No, I didn’t.’

Roberts then joked that she “blocked” her mother on social media after the incident.

“It was my only weapon. He messaged me at 2 am, ‘Queen, have you blocked me? sad face.’ I said, ‘Yes, I have blocked you.’ Then I unblocked him,” the actress said. “It’s been an Instagram war with my mom that I never saw coming. A good story to tell a child.”

Roberts and Hedlund became parents for the first time in December that year, but We It was confirmed in January 2022 that the couple had separated.

Roberts has since moved on cody john,