Emma Roberts should star in thriller with Pedro Pascal, according to rumor – Pixel Nerd

A new rumor circulating on the internet has movie fans excited about the possibility of a partnership between Emma Roberts It is Pedro Pascal in a dark new thriller produced by A24. According to a source of Deuxmoithe star of American Horror Story would be quoted to play a serial killer, who is pursued by the detective played by the star of The Last of Us.

The plot promises to show a mutual hunt between the two characters, in a plot full of mystery and tension. Still untitled and without confirmation from A24, the possible collaboration between the acclaimed Hollywood artists is already eagerly awaited by fans of the genre.

Emma Roberts It is Pedro Pascal (Photo: Disclosure)

Emma Roberts confirmed for the new season of American Horror Story

the fans of American Horror Story have reason to celebrate, as the next season of the acclaimed horror series created by Ryan Murphy will feature Emma Roberts and other stars, including Kim Kardashian. The announcement was made recently on the social networks of the program, which is preparing for its 12th season.

Although the premiere date has not yet been defined, fans can wait for the new episodes later this year, in 2023. With an instigating teaser, the confirmation of the participation of Roberts and other celebrities is already generating great expectations among fans of the program.