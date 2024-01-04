Emma Roberts’s living room is a masterclass in cool neutrals

Are cool neutrals ‘cool’ again? Although warm neutral colors like tan and beige are trending, that doesn’t mean their blue, gray cousins ​​don’t still have a place in the interior design discussion. Emma Roberts’ living room proves that we shouldn’t overlook the power of these cool colors.

The actress teaches us how to decorate with neutral colors in a way that keeps boring from boring — starting with her off-white sofa, a blue-gray carpet, a white loop armchair, and a statement Feldman Capiz-style lamp. It’s obviously elegant but also comfortable.

This transitional glamor look gives new life to cool neutrals, creating an interesting and visually appealing look.

‘Emma Roberts’ neutral living room is a stylish mix of glamorous and cozy,’ says interior designer Carlin Van Noppen of Fig Linens & Home. ‘The plush sofa and Loop chair create a welcoming softness that contrasts with the high drama of the antique glass window and shell lamp. The blue and gray rug brings the entire space together with a calming, intentionally designed effect.’

carlyn van noppen social link navigation Founder and Principal Interior Designer of Fig Linens & Home Carlynn Van Noppen is a Connecticut-based interior designer, and founder of Fig Linens & Home, a luxury linen boutique based in Westport. He has over 20 years of experience providing design expertise for beautiful homes, hotels, yachts and private aircraft.

Experts also love the mix of modern and traditional design in Emma Roberts’ living room. Interior designer Whitney Tingle of Christopher Architecture & Interiors says: ‘The architectural feature of the LED glass window creates a timeless beauty that is reminiscent of historic European homes, chapels and estates. Paired with a beautiful traditional rug that has a pattern with neutral colors, it connects the LED glass to the clean lines of a very neutral sofa. ,

(Image credit: Tim Lenz)

whitney tingle social link navigation Director of Interior Design Whitney Tingle is the director of interior design at the nationally recognized firm Christopher Architecture & Interiors. Whitney is a registered interior designer with over fourteen years of experience in both commercial and residential design.

Whitney adds, ‘All together they create a transitional style that is the epitome of glamor and a sophisticated style.

‘The main lesson to be learned from the space seems to be that combining styles and textures is an excellent way to make a neutral color scheme stand out. Although Emma Roberts’ blue and gray living room isn’t the most on-trend, the variation in the space gives it a timeless appeal that goes beyond prevalent styles of design.

Shop the Gorgeous Neutral Edit

This 1960s pendant lamp adds a stylish, floral focal point to any room. This attractive chair brings together comfort, function and beauty. This high quality wool rug is hand-knotted and sits as a stunning statement piece.

Emma Roberts’ living room is the perfect example of making decorating with neutral colors an art. Through a combination of styles and textures, one can create a unique and timeless space using basic colors.