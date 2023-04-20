Emma Stone accepted role thanks to Jennifer Lawrence

Emma Stone and Andrew Garfield were responsible for the couple Gwen Stacy and Peter Parker, forever remembered by fans of The Amazing Spider-Man franchise. However, if the actress is known as the perfect interpreter for the character, what many do not know is that she was almost left out of the saga.



In 2012, when Emma received the proposal to live Gwen, she was in doubt about the role. Great friend of Jennifer Lawrence, the girl, then, bet on the advice of the faithful squire to help resolve the issue.

“Fuck off!”, confessed to telling Lawrence to Stone after receiving a text message asking for advice on the matter. The incident was revealed during an interview with the vanity fair. Jennifer ended up giving all the support possible to her friend, who accepted the proposal and everyone knows the ending.

For those who don’t know, the two stars met through a common connection: Woody Harrelson. Even with busy schedules, both found a way to stay in touch.

“We both really love and care about each other as people, in addition to being actresses. I completely support her when it comes to work and I feel the same way about her, but I know we would be friends even if we didn’t do the same thing”stated Lawrence.

It is worth noting that the protagonist of Silver Linings Playbook also experienced a similar dilemma, when faced with the role of Katniss Everdeen in the millionaire Hunger Games franchise. Despite the immense opportunity, Lawrence recurrently talks about being reluctant to take on the character.

