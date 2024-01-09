Emma Stone is the worst person in the world

showtime series curse It’s a delightful watch, let’s say you enjoy having your soul ripped out of your skin with nothing but your fingernails, then violently grabbing your shoulders and starting to shake you while yelling, “In the name of God. Why are you forcing me to watch this?” ,

That’s a high praise (I think) for what I believe is the intention of the series, which makes you feel such discomfort and, at times, so much irritation that the vibrations alone will make you itch as if you have a rash. Have gone. The finale airs this Sunday night, which means now is the perfect time to watch and catch up on the last nine episodes, as I’ve been doing this week.

Is it an enjoyable experience? I can only speak about my journey, which was to ask “What is this show really about?” It started from. Then this morphed into, “This show is making me feel very uncomfortable,” and finally, “Every fiber of my being needs to figure out what’s going to happen, because I have a feeling it’s going to be very dark.” Going to do.”

However, the biggest takeaway from that trip is that, oh my god, Emma Stone is incredible in this. This is possibly the best performance of her career, which is highly commendable, as she is currently receiving Best Actress trophies this awards season for yet another stellar performance: the best film work of her career. poor things,

his character in curseWhitney is a fascinating contrast to her role in Bella’s fantasy universe poor things, Whitney is one of the most relatable and knowable people I’ve seen on TV in a long time, and possibly one of the most badass humans to appear on any show. She’s so familiar and recognizable, yet quietly so disgusting – well, that’s all part of the discomfort I mentioned. (There’s a lot of “Oh, you’re terrible” kind of nervous “But yes girl, I get it” thing that happens when you watch.)

details of curse This makes the series seem more mundane and more bizarre than it really is, which is what makes it so unique. Inexplicably, both of these extremes increase as events progress; It’s a wild, weird ride.

Whitney and Asher (Nathan Fielder, giving an equally astonishing acting performance) are a married couple who are first filming a pilot, and then a full season order of a new HGTV series in New Mexico . called flipplanthropyThe aim is to show that the homes they are renovating incorporate revolutionary—and downright bizarre—eco-friendly technology, and the pair are also creating opportunities for buyers of these new builds to live in collaboration with the local Indigenous community and strengthen them. How does it plan to do?

As clever as these two are, they are also sometimes helpless, as over time they discover just how at odds their greedy ambitions are with their supposedly noble intentions. As far as the series is concerned, the impetus for that revelation is the suspicion that a local girl has placed a curse on Usher during the filming of the pilot. Whether Usher buys it or not is reflected in the viewing experience, coloring every cringe-inducing or legitimately disturbing development with darkness and foreboding inevitability: if he, and thus his relationship with Whitney, How bleak will things get if the relationship is, in fact, cursed?

The struggle to get everything right in filming flippanthrophy Whitney and Asher’s marriage falls apart. From this jump it is clear how devoted Asher is to Whitney, and how Whitney’s perceived happiness comes from having complete power over Asher. To a viewer, this is at once shockingly toxic dynamics, but also one that is, if not universally relatable, then again, recognizable – and, dare I say it, understandable. It’s a fascinating relationship. They are incredibly close and intimate, each other’s closest confidants and completely co-dependent. Yet that closeness has also been weaponized. They are so aware of their deep connection that they are able to use it in reverse: to tear each other apart.

As the series progresses, there are twists and wild sequences that no one can spoil. (Though be sure to check out our recap here.) But seeing Whitney’s true colors come out through Stone’s performance — so grounded that the calculations, moral compromises and nefariousness read as casually banal — is a visceral experience. Each new development snowballs to such an extent that it feels like you are running from it as it speeds down the hill towards you like a cartoon.

It should not be surprising when good actors act well. Emma Stone is one of the best actors working today. Still, there’s something about a performer so beloved — a leading lady who’s one of America’s sweethearts — playing a role like this that feels revelatory. So, in terms of curseConsider it a compliment when I say: I’ve never enjoyed being so detached from a character or performance so much.