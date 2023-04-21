Emma Stone sings and dances at the start of Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour

Anthony Harvey/AFP/Getty Images

Taylor Swift kicked off her Eras tour over the weekend with a three-hour, 44-track extravaganza that incorporated songs from all 10 of her studio albums into a stadium blast that was everything Swifties could hope for.

But it also made her actress friend Emma Stone completely out of control. O Cruella The star went viral after a Friday night performance in Glendale, AZ, when a video went viral of the star dancing like the 60,000 people who didn’t watch as she sang the lyrics to “You Belong With Me.” In a TikTok titled “Emma Stone Losing Her Good Mind at YBWM,” Stone can be seen screaming the chorus and pumping it out for the first time in the VIP section.

Another video shows Stone working so hard during “Fearless” as he raps and crushes some serious arm choreography. Stone and Swift have been friends for over 15 years and there was good reason Emma was so amplified, Taylor brought some serious thunder at the start of her first tour in five years.

“I can’t even understand how much I miss you… I don’t know how to process all of this and how it makes me feel right now… let me start by saying you make me feel amazing,” Swift told the crowd at the sold-out show. The eagerly anticipated start of Swift’s tour left the stadium radius of the pop explosion that country singer Kelsey Ballerini stopped by in the middle of her Saturday night show in Atlantic City, New Jersey, to do a quick check-in.

“Can I get back at you for a minute?” Ballerini asked the audience. “Is anyone stalking Iras’ tour? Has begun? … I’ll pursue it next, but I have a question. Is ‘Cruel Summer’ on the track list?” For the record, yes, lover The favorite that was not shown in public by Swift finally got her turn to shine at State Farm during the two opening nights.

Check out the videos below.