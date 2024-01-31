Emma Stone wears this season’s trendy shoes

Like every winter period, there are many trends. Between wide tailored pants, the “mob wife” style or even the combination of skirts with pants, once again, fashion-wise, this season does not leave us behind. If recently it has been biker boots that have established themselves as the shoes to have in your wardrobe for a sharp look, one of its older sisters, suede boots, has also made a place for itself on the podium, and This has been in place since last fall. Seen on the Hermès podium during Fall-Winter 2023-2024 Fashion Week, but also on the feet of Kate Middleton, Spain’s Letizia and Jennifer Lopez, one thing is certain: they are truly a must-have. , Recently, it was Emma Stone who later died.

How to wear suede shoes like Emma Stone?

On January 30, Emma Stone was spotted in New York as she visited the set of the show “Good Morning America.” For the occasion, she chose to wear camel-coloured heeled suede shoes, which she styled elegantly. To do this, she opted for a white shirt, which she tucked into a mid-length, high-waisted skirt signed by Louis Vuitton. A beige piece, adorned with a slit and buttons on the front along its entire length and a monogram print inside, which suggests it is reversible. See, the actress completed the look with another piece from the French house, a lapel collared coat and a midi length that matched her shoes. As far as accessories were concerned, she focused on black sunglasses and a gold necklace. A simple yet elegant look.

