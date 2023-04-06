Emma Watson and Russell Crowe Star in EPIC Movie Featured on Netflix

Released in theaters in 2014, the film Noah recently arrived in the catalog of Netflix already occupying a position in its TOP 10. And so, now we gather the main details of its plot and production in a single text.

What is Noah’s plot?

In the plot of the film, Noah (Russell Crowe) lives with his wife Naameh (Jennifer Connelly) and the sons Shem (Douglas Booth), cam (Logan Lerman) and Japheth (Leo McHugh Carroll) in a desolate land, where men chase and kill each other. One day, Noah receives a message from the Creator that he must find Methuselah (Anthony Hopkins).

Along the way, he ends up saving the life of young Ila (Emma Watson), who has a serious wound on his belly. Upon finding Methuselah, Noah discovers that he has the task of building an immense ark, which will shelter the animals during a flood that will end life on Earth, so that the Creator’s vision can finally be rescued.

The cast and production of the film

In addition to relying on Russell Crowe as its protagonist, the film Noah has its cast still formed by Jennifer Connelly, Douglas Booth, Logan Lerman, Leo McHugh Carroll, Anthony Hopkins, Emma Watson, Kevin Durand, Dakota Goyo, Ray Winstone, Marton Csokas, Madison Davenport, Mark Margolis, Adam Griffith, Ariane Rinehart, and Finn Wittrock.

Darren Aronofsky is responsible for directing the film, in addition to also signing its script alongside Ari Handel. The production team is made up of Darren Aronofsky, Scott Franklin, Mary Parent, and Arnon Milchan.

Critical and public reception

If you are looking for references about film acceptance Noah at the time of its release, even though it is featured in the Netflixso here we also have this information.

The film in question had at the time a cost of US$ 125 million to produce, managing in turn to reach a worldwide box office of US$ 362.6 million worldwide.

In turn, the website Rotten Tomatoes highlights that Noah it has a 75% approval rating from the specialized media based on 262 reviews. It is also worth mentioning that the reception of the public was very different in relation to the critics, with the film having reached only 40% approval on the site in question.

Check out the trailer:

